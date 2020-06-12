Left Menu
Development News Edition

London's Gandhi, Mandela, Churchill statues boarded up ahead of protests

PTI | London | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:13 IST
London's Gandhi, Mandela, Churchill statues boarded up ahead of protests
Representative Image Image Credit: newspunch.com

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi in London's Parliament Square is among several monuments being covered and boarded up here ahead of another set of planned protests, which erupted after the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd. The steps below Gandhi's statue and the sculpture of former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill nearby were among those targeted with graffiti during anti-racism Black Lives Matter protests last weekend, which ended in violent clashes between demonstrators and police officers on duty.

More clashes are feared this weekend as anti-racist groups as well as far-right bodies are planning rival demonstrations in the UK capital. "The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square is a permanent reminder of his achievement in saving this country – and the whole of Europe – from a fascist and racist tyranny," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a Twitter statement, as he urged people to stay away from further protests amid fears of more violence.

"It is absurd and shameful that this national monument should today be at risk of attack by violent protestors. Yes, he sometimes expressed opinions that were and are unacceptable to us today, but he was a hero, and he fully deserves his memorial," he said. Johnson said that while he understands the "legitimate feelings of outrage" at the custodial death of Floyd, a 46-year-old man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis on May 25, the protests held in the UK in solidarity have been "hijacked by extremists" intent on violence.

"The attacks on the police and indiscriminate acts of violence which we have witnessed over the last week are intolerable and they are abhorrent. The attacks on the police and indiscriminate acts of violence which we have witnessed over the last week are intolerable and they are abhorrent," he said. London Mayor Sadiq Khan also urged Londoners to stay away from the protests, with fears of clashes between anti-racism and far-right demonstrators.

"I'm extremely concerned that further protests in central London not only risk spreading COVID-19, but could lead to disorder, vandalism and violence. Extreme far-right groups who advocate hatred and division are planning counter-protests, which means that the risk of disorder is high," said Khan. "Be in no doubt these counter-protests are there to provoke violence, and their only goal is to distract and hijack this important issue. Staying home and ignoring them is the best response this weekend," he said.

Khan confirmed that the Metropolitan Police were working on a "robust" policing plan to keep Londoners safe and to prevent disorder, including covering up key landmarks. "Together with our partners, we are ensuring that key statues and monuments at risk, including the Cenotaph, Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela, are covered and protected," he said.

The Mayor's office confirmed that Gandhi's statue is also among the monuments being protected. Graffiti with the word "racist" near the statue at Parliament Square, which wasn't on the actual plinth as in the case of Churchill's sculpture, had evoked some anguish on social media among Indian diaspora groups. Since then, a new petition calling for the removal of another Gandhi statue in the UK city of Leicester has attracted thousands of signatures, also triggering countering reactions.

"Gandhi has shown us that organised peaceful resistance can be a force for change," said Claudia Webbe, the local Labour Party MP for Leicester East, as she threw her support behind the city's statue. Leicester City Council has said the petition calling for its removal will be "considered" as part of a wider review of the city's statues, street and building names, an exercise being conducted by different local authorities across Britain in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests targeting specific statues seen as reminiscent of Britain's slave trading and colonial past.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Romanian league to resume, minus two virus-hit teams

Top-flight Romanian soccer is scheduled to resume on Saturday but without two of its teams, after coronavirus cases among their staff, professional league association LPF said on Friday.With the competition already at the playoff stage, thi...

Germany's 10-year Bund yield set for biggest weekly fall since March

European bond markets steadied on Friday, after riskier debt sold off at the start of the session as the market turned more cautious, with Germanys 10-year government bond yield on track for its biggest weekly fall since late March. Through...

Chinese capital reports new coronavirus cases for second day

Chinas capital reported two new coronavirus infections on Friday, a day after it declared its first case in nearly two months, prompting officials to delay plans for some students to return school.The new cases, from a different part of Bei...

BJP trying to topple Rajasthan govt, complaint filed with SOG: CM

Accusing the BJP again of trying to topple his government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said a complaint has been filed with states Special Operation Group for investigation into the matter. Gehlot, however, refused to di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020