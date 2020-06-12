Left Menu
Development News Edition

Albania agrees to extradite suspect in alleged attack plot

PTI | Tirana | Updated: 12-06-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 19:49 IST
Albania agrees to extradite suspect in alleged attack plot

An Albanian court agreed Friday to extradite a 24-year-old man to Germany to face charges that he belonged to a cell that planned terror attacks on behalf of the Islamic State group. The district court in Tirana decided that Komron Zukhurov should not be extradited to Russia, where he is also wanted, or to his native Tajikistan, where he claims he was tortured.

Zukhurov was arrested in Albania in May after a German court issued an international warrant accusing him of being part of a group that made plans for attacks in Germany. Four other Tajiks suspected of being IS members were arrested in Germany on the same charge. German authorities said they joined the extremist group in January 2019, received instructions to form a cell in Germany and were planning an attack on American military facilities.

Zukhurov's defense lawyer, Asllan Dogjani, denied his client participated in the alleged activity. Before his arrest, Zukhurov had lived in Germany for two years and went to Albania in February to see his aunt, Dogjani said, adding that the young man turned himself in to police..

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

No coercive action against employers, wage dispute be sorted out: SC

The Supreme Court Friday directed that no coercive action be taken against the employers for failing to pay full wages to their employees during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period and said efforts should be made to sort out the differe...

Slow transmission of bank rate cuts impacts returns on HAM road projects: India Ratings

Slow transmission of the RBI-prescribed bank rate cuts in project lending rates will impact debt service coverage ratios in operational hybrid annuity model HAM based projects, says India Ratings. The RBI has slashed repo rates by almost ...

PSBs disburse Rs 14,691-cr loan to MSMEs under emergency credit guarantee scheme

The Finance Ministry on Friday said public sector banks have disbursed Rs 14,690.84 crore till June 11, under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme ECLGS for the MSME sector, hit hard by the coronavirus-induced lockdown...

Collective efforts needed to eradicate child labour, says Gangwar

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Friday emphasised on the need for collective efforts by all stakeholders to eradicate child labour. Children are an integral part of any country and they need to be empowered with protection of their r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020