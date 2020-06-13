One killed, 15 injured in bomb blast in market in Pak

A powerful bomb blast ripped through a crowded market in Pakistan's garrison city of Rawalpindi on Friday, killing one person and injuring 15 others. The explosion occurred in Saddar area of the city, which is not far away from the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army. Police spokesperson Sajidul Hassan told Dawn News that initial reports suggest that the explosive material was planted in a nearby electric pole.

Properties around the site of the explosion have also been badly damaged in the blast that killed one person and injured 15, including two children. Authorities have cordoned off the area and rescue efforts are underway.

The police spokesperson said that investigative teams and people from the forensics science lab were collecting evidence from the area. The spokesperson said that the blast was an "attempt at organised terrorism but those playing with the lives of the public would not be able to escape the law." No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, which occurred when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.