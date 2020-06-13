Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil drops police from human rights report amid global protests against racism and abuse

Protests in cities around the world and across Brazil following the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in the U.S. city of Minneapolis on May 25, have refocused attention on the issue of police violence in Latin America's largest country. The 2019 human rights report, published on May 21, made no mention of the excluded material.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 13-06-2020 01:41 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 01:40 IST
Brazil drops police from human rights report amid global protests against racism and abuse
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Brazil has excluded complaints of police violence from an annual human rights report, sparking allegations on Friday of a cover-up amid global outrage over racial injustice and use of excessive force by law enforcement.

Alleged incidents of police abuse are collected from a hotline in Brazil, with the data previously going into a broad report compiled by the federal government. But unlike 2017 or 2018, the information was absent from the 2019 edition - the first year of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's term in office. Brazil ranks among the world's deadliest countries. Although the number of homicides has fallen for two years in a row, there were still over 40,000 murders in 2019.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, campaigned for president on a law-and-order platform. He has repeatedly backed police crackdowns on criminality, drugs and gangland violence. Criminals should "die like cockroaches," he has said. Protests in cities around the world and across Brazil following the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in the U.S. city of Minneapolis on May 25, have refocused attention on the issue of police violence in Latin America's largest country.

The 2019 human rights report, published on May 21, made no mention of the excluded material. It went unnoticed until the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper flagged the missing information in a report on Friday. The Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights, responsible for publishing the report, said in a statement the information was left out for technical reasons.

There were "inconsistencies that were identified in its records" and require "in-depth study" for disclosure at a later date, the ministry said. Critics see things differently.

"This government has huge difficulty with transparency," said Renato Sérgio de Lima, president of the Brazilian Forum of Public Security - a nongovernmental research group which collates detailed records on violence. "It was not published (the information) out of a political, ideological choice," he added. "If it had been due to technical questions it would have been explained in the methodological notes."

The outrage about the report comes the same week that Brazil's Supreme Court ordered the Health Ministry to restore detailed data on coronavirus deaths and infections that had been taken down amid allegations Bolsonaro's government was trying to mask the severity of the outbreak, now the second largest in the world. "(Bolsonaro) does not think police violence violates human rights. He thinks that all police action is legal, legitimate and necessary, and that anyone who complains is a criminal," said Rio de Janeiro state prosecutor Andrea Amin, who investigates murders committed by police.

In Rio, a notoriously violent police force killed 1,814 people last year, according to official statistics. They killed 606 more in the first four months of 2020. One of those killings, on May 18, of 14-year-old João Pedro Matos Pinto led to protests in Rio.

Brazil's Supreme Court has since banned raids by Rio police during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

Entertainment News Roundup: Comcast, media mogul Byron Allen reach carriage deal; Los Angeles movie theaters fail to get green light to reopen and more

Health News Roundup: California startup aims to monitor social distancing and face masks using drones; U.S. CDC reports 1,994,283 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

New York City oversight bill to force police to detail surveillance tools

New York politicians are expected to vote next week to force the citys police force to divulge the surveillance technology it uses, one of many reforms of law enforcement being considered across the United States.City council members will v...

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher but indexes mark worst week since March selloff

U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday as bargain hunters stepped back into the market following sharp losses a day earlier, but all three major indexes suffered their biggest weekly percentage declines since March. The days trading was marked ...

COVID-19 cases count in Bangladesh rises by 3,471 to 81,523

Dhaka Bangladesh, June 13 SputnikANI The number of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh has increased by 3,471 to 81,523 in the past 24 hours, the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research confirmed on Friday amid relaxed coronaviru...

California examines Amazon's business practices - WSJ

California investigators are examining Amazon.com Incs business practices as part of an inquiry into the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.The states review focuses at least in part ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020