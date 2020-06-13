Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka further relaxes COVID-19 curfew

All zoological gardens and national parks would be reopened from June 15.According to health authorities, since April 30 no new COVID-19 case from the community has been detected. All the patients tested positive for the coronavirus from April 30 onwards were either those who were in the quarantine centres, Navy personnel or their close contacts..

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 13-06-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 15:34 IST
Sri Lanka further relaxes COVID-19 curfew
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Sri Lanka on Saturday announced further relaxation of the curfew, imposed as part of the COVID-19 lockdown, from next week. Sri Lanka has so far recorded 1,880 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths due to the disease, and 1,196 recoveries.

The COVID-19 curfew, currently in force from 11 pm to 4 am daily, will be relaxed and enforced for only four hours from midnight to 4 am daily from June 14 onwards, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office said. Sri Lanka has been under a continuous lockdown since March 20, a week after the first local victim of the pandemic was reported. Initially, a nationwide blanket curfew was imposed but it was later eased for about two-thirds of the country. The government had ordered the partial opening of offices and businesses mid-May. From early June, the restrictions were further relaxed with public transport being allowed.

The lockdown relaxations were mostly due to the need to hold the election for a new Parliament. Sri Lanka's twice-postponed parliamentary polls will be held on August 5. President Rajapaksa on March 2 dissolved the Parliament, six months ahead of schedule, and called for snap polls on April 25. However, the election commission in mid-April postponed the elections by nearly two months to June 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak in the island nation. The commission last month informed the apex court that the polls cannot be held on June 20 because of the raging coronavirus pandemic. The new date, announced on Wednesday, was decided following a unanimous decision reached between the members of the election commission.

Meanwhile, the government plans to resume the operation of international airports from August 1. Religious places have been allowed to re-open for services. All zoological gardens and national parks would be reopened from June 15.

According to health authorities, since April 30 no new COVID-19 case from the community has been detected. All the patients tested positive for the coronavirus from April 30 onwards were either those who were in the quarantine centers, Navy personnel, or their close contacts.

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

Fast & Furious 9: Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, Francis Ngannou join the cast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Trump postpones campaign rally in Tulsa to June 20

US President Donald Trump has postponed his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was earlier scheduled for June 19 Juneteenth, a holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the US. It will now be held on June 20. We had previously sche...

Paris orders shops closed ahead of protest march

Police have ordered the closure of newly reopened restaurants and shops along the route of a march in Paris Saturday against police brutality and racism, fearing possible violence. The march between the Place de la Republique in eastern Par...

UTI AMC appoints Imtaiyazur Rahman as CEO

UTI&#160;Asset Management Company AMC on Saturday said it has appointed Imtaiyazur Rahman as the companys chief executive officer CEO, after the position remained vacant for nearly two years. Rahman was an internal candidate for the post, w...

As Southwest Monsoon advances, Mumbai to receive rainfall in next 24 hrs: IMD

As the Southwest Monsoon is moving towards the southern part of the country, it would further advance into remaining parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and few areas of southern Gujarat in the next 24 hours, predicted India Meteorologi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020