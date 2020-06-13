Left Menu
Fissure: Vancouver Titans cut him without payout

Fissure: Vancouver Titans cut him without payout
Fissure elected against signing the agreement and claimed he was forced out of his contract without compensation. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Main tank Chan-Hyung "Fissure" Baek called out the Vancouver Titans, claiming his former Overwatch organization "forcibly" removed him from the roster and is abstaining from paying out his contract. Dotesports reported the story on Saturday of Fissure letting loose on Twitter. The 21-year-old South Korean said that the Titans pushed players into signing a "mutual agreement" release and then paid them a sum of money that was not commensurate to the full contract.

Fissure elected against signing the agreement and claimed he was forced out of his contract without compensation. He said there is "no protection against something like this" in a video clip released on social media, per Peppermint Tea. Fissure signed with the Titans in November after initially announcing his retirement from the OWL in June 2019. At the time, Fissure was not competing in all matches and stated that he had lost his motivation and love of the game.

After starting the 2018 inaugural season of the Overwatch League with the London Spitfire, Fissure was traded to the Los Angeles Gladiators in February 2018. He was dealt with the Seoul Dynasty after the season in August 2018, having professed a desire to move to an all-Korean team, with Seoul as his top choice.

Before joining the Overwatch League, Fissure competed for Team KongDoo Panthera and Cloud9 KongDoo. --Field Level Media

