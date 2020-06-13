In London skirmishes, suspected far-right protester is rescued
A man identified by the crowd as a far-right protester was carried to safety on Saturday as animosity was briefly set aside on a day of clashes in London between police and rival groups.Anti-racist protesters have rallied for days against racism and police abuses since the death of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.Reuters | London | Updated: 14-06-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 23:55 IST
A man identified by the crowd as a far-right protester was carried to safety on Saturday as animosity was briefly set aside on a day of clashes in London between police and rival groups. Pictures showed a white man clutching his head as a black man carried him over his shoulders, flanked by police in riot gear.
The man had been set upon on the steps leading to the Royal Festival Hall in central London and badly beaten, before other protesters stepped in to protect him, Reuters journalists at the scene said. Earlier in the day there were skirmishes between anti-racism groups and far-right activists. Anti-racist protesters have rallied for days against racism and police abuses since the death of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.
