Odd News Roundup: Animal baby boom at Palestinian zoo after people disappear

Odd News Roundup: Animal baby boom at Palestinian zoo after people disappearReuters | Updated: 14-06-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Animal baby boom at Palestinian zoo after people disappear
Peacocks, ostriches and baboons joined in an animal baby boom at a Palestinian zoo during the coronavirus closure as they let nature take its course free from human distractions. Fifteen animals were born at the tiny Qalqilya Zoo in the Israeli-occupied West Bank during the two months that it shut its doors to visitors - three times more than usual, zoo officials said.
ALSO READ
Israeli police fatally shoot Palestinian in Jerusalem -spokesman
World News Roundup: Israeli police fatally shoot Palestinian in Jerusalem; Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says and more
Israeli police fatally shoot Palestinian in Jerusalem -spokesman
High schoolers return in Palestinian territories
Israeli police fatally shoot Palestinian in Jerusalem -spokesman