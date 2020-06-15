Left Menu
Nepal's Upper House also endorses proposal seeking consideration to update country's new map

Nepal 's Upper House of Parliament on Sunday endorsed a proposal to discuss the Constitution amendment bill to update the country's map that incorporates parts of Indian territory.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-06-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 06:57 IST
Nepal flag. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal 's Upper House of Parliament on Sunday endorsed a proposal to discuss the Constitution amendment bill to update the country's map that incorporates parts of Indian territory. This comes a day after the lower house of Parliament unanimously passed the constitution amendment bill to approve the new map, which includes Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

In the second meeting of the National Assembly, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Shivamaya Tumbahangphe presented the proposal along with the message from the House of Representatives. Responding to the queries during the discussion in principle of the Bill, Tumbahangphe said, "With the passage of the Bill from House of Representatives, it is proved that all political parties come together in terms of nationality."

The time duration of 72 hours has been allocated for the members of the National Assembly to file complaints on the bill. Once it is approved in the Upper House it will again be sent to the Lower House where it will be signed by House Speaker and sent to President for ratification. Nepal's House of Representatives had on June 10 endorsed a proposal seeking consideration of a constitution amendment bill for change of country's map after a lengthy discussion. Nepal has made offers to India to hold "diplomatic talks to resolve the territorial issue" between the two countries.

New Delhi has said that the updated map is "not based on historical facts and evidence" and termed the claims by Nepal as artificial enlargement. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said that the move is violative of the current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues. (ANI)

