Left Menu
Development News Edition

The family of Rayshard Brooks call for justice, change after the black man's death by police

The family of Rayshard Brooks, a black man whose death reignited protests in Atlanta over the weekend, on Monday said they were "heartbroken" and "tired" of the racial injustice that they said led to Brooks' death at the hands of Atlanta police. An autopsy conducted on Sunday showed that Brooks, 27, died from blood loss and organ injuries caused by two gunshot wounds to his back, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office said in a statement, ruling his death a homicide.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:25 IST
The family of Rayshard Brooks call for justice, change after the black man's death by police
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The family of Rayshard Brooks, a black man whose death reignited protests in Atlanta over the weekend, on Monday said they were "heartbroken" and "tired" of the racial injustice that they said led to Brooks' death at the hands of Atlanta police.

An autopsy conducted on Sunday showed that Brooks, 27, died from blood loss and organ injuries caused by two gunshot wounds to his back, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office said in a statement, ruling his death a homicide. "We're tired and we are frustrated. Most importantly we're heartbroken, so we need justice for Rayshard Brooks," his cousin, Tiara Brooks, said at a news conference.

Brooks' fatal encounter with the police came after police responded to a call that he had fallen asleep in his car in a Wendy's restaurant drive-through lane. Caught on video, the encounter seemed friendly at first but when an officer moved to arrest him, Brooks struggled with him and another officer at the scene before breaking away across the parking lot with what appears to be a police Taser in his hand.

A video from the restaurant's cameras shows Brooks turning as he runs and possibly aiming the Taser at the pursuing officers, both white, before one of them fires his gun and Brooks falls. Atlanta's police chief, Erika Shields, resigned over the shooting. The officer suspected of killing Brooks was fired, and the other officer involved in the incident was put on administrative leave.

Brooks' death reignited protests in Atlanta after days of worldwide demonstrations against racism and police brutality prompted by the death of George Floyd, an African American, when a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Browns offer Clowney $15M in '20

Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney continues to generate interest from the Cleveland Browns, who are prepared to offer a deal that includes 15 million in 2020. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Browns are still pus...

COVID-19: Centre asks states to engage with pvt sector for provisioning critical care at reasonable rates

Amid reports of a likely shortage of healthcare infrastructure at a time the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre on Monday asked states and Union Territories to engage with the private sector for augmenting such facilities...

FEATURE-Afghanistan hires lockdown jobless to boost Kabul's water and trees

By Shadi Khan Saif KABUL, June 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Gul Mohammad was making a good living as a private van-driver, until Afghanistan went into lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and his work dried up.Now, instea...

Monuments to Spanish conquerors teeter in New Mexico

Statues of Spanish conqueror Juan de Oate are facing a new wave of criticism in New Mexico as an affront to indigenous people and an obstacle to greater racial harmony. The Red Nation advocacy group for Native American rights was planning a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020