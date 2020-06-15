Left Menu
Development News Edition

Traffickers demand payments for Rohingya stranded at sea

People traffickers holding hundreds of Rohingya refugees at sea are demanding payments from their families before they will release them from boats off the shores of Southeast Asia, relatives and rights groups say. Several hundred Rohingya, members of a Muslim minority from Myanmar fleeing persecution at home and refugee camps in Bangladesh, have been stranded for months after countries sealed their borders to block the spread of the coronavirus.

Reuters | Naypyitaw | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:44 IST
Traffickers demand payments for Rohingya stranded at sea
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

People traffickers holding hundreds of Rohingya refugees at sea are demanding payments from their families before they will release them from boats off the shores of Southeast Asia, relatives and rights groups say.

Several hundred Rohingya, members of a Muslim minority from Myanmar fleeing persecution at home and refugee camps in Bangladesh, have been stranded for months after countries sealed their borders to block the spread of the coronavirus. Three people who said their relatives were at sea told Reuters that traffickers had demanded money to release them from boats that have been off Southeast Asia since February, trying to find a place to land.

"Before, the deal was that if they were able to reach the Malaysian shore then they will take the money, but they're asking for it now," said Mohammed Ayas, who said his 16-year-old brother left a refugee camp in Bangladesh in February. Since then, the family has heard nothing from him, Ayas said.

Musha, whose two sisters are also at sea after leaving camps in Bangladesh in February, said brokers acting for the traffickers asked the family to pay 12,000 ringitt ($2,800) by a mobile banking service for their transfer to Malaysia. He said the family paid the sum but did not know the fate of the two teenaged girls.

For years, Rohingya have boarded boats between November and April, when the seas are calm, to get to Southeast Asian countries including Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. But coronavirus lockdowns have left boats stranded at sea. Dozens of people died aboard a boat that had to return to Bangladesh in April after running out of food and water, survivors told Reuters.

Authorities in Malaysia detained 269 Rohingya who came ashore from a damaged boat last week. Human Rights Watch said about 70% of them were too weak to walk. "OFFSHORE CAMP"

At least one vessel remains at sea, according to rights groups, with as many as 300 people on board, some of whom are believed to be sick. Its location is not known. "This boat has been turned into an offshore traffickers' camp," said Chris Lewa, director of the Arakan Project, a group focusing on the Rohingya crisis. She described the people at sea as hostages and said the latest demands were for 5,000 Malaysian ringgit ($1,170) per passenger to get to Malaysia.

An official with the Thai marine police said the vessel was not in Thai waters but had sought provisions from fishing boats. A second Thai police official, who also asked not to be named, said three boats carrying hundreds of Rohingya were close to Koh Adang, a Thai island, but on the Malaysian side of the border. Malaysian officials, including the country's maritime enforcement agency, did not respond to requests for comment. The agency said it turned away a boat carrying about 300 Rohingya last week, media reported.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled from Myanmar's Rakhine state in 2017 following a military crackdown the United Nations has said was carried out with "genocidal intent". Myanmar denies genocide, saying it was responding to attacks on security posts by Rohingya militants. Nearly a million Rohingya now live in camps in southeast Bangladesh.

During a crackdown on trafficking networks that led to a similar crisis in 2015, gangs cast passengers adrift with meagre food and water. Many died at sea.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Browns offer Clowney $15M in '20

Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney continues to generate interest from the Cleveland Browns, who are prepared to offer a deal that includes 15 million in 2020. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Browns are still pus...

COVID-19: Centre asks states to engage with pvt sector for provisioning critical care at reasonable rates

Amid reports of a likely shortage of healthcare infrastructure at a time the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre on Monday asked states and Union Territories to engage with the private sector for augmenting such facilities...

FEATURE-Afghanistan hires lockdown jobless to boost Kabul's water and trees

By Shadi Khan Saif KABUL, June 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Gul Mohammad was making a good living as a private van-driver, until Afghanistan went into lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and his work dried up.Now, instea...

Monuments to Spanish conquerors teeter in New Mexico

Statues of Spanish conqueror Juan de Oate are facing a new wave of criticism in New Mexico as an affront to indigenous people and an obstacle to greater racial harmony. The Red Nation advocacy group for Native American rights was planning a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020