Egypt registers highest daily virus toll

Egypt has the highest death rate in the Arab world and the third highest in the Middle East after Iran and Turkey The government has resisted a full lockdown in an effort to keep the economy functioning.Even as caseloads multiply in the Arab world's most populous country, authorities have shortened the nightly curfew and plan to reopen airports for tourism to less hard-hit destinations next month.
Egypt's Health Ministry has confirmed 1,691 new cases of coronavirus, including 97 deaths, the country's highest toll for one day
There have officially been 46,289 COVID-19 infections and 1,672 deaths recorded since the virus first emerged in Egypt in February. Egypt has the highest death rate in the Arab world and the third highest in the Middle East after Iran and Turkey
The government has resisted a full lockdown in an effort to keep the economy functioning. Even as caseloads multiply in the Arab world's most populous country, authorities have shortened the nightly curfew and plan to reopen airports for tourism to less hard-hit destinations next month.
