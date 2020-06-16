Left Menu
LGD, Top win again to lead LPL Summer Split

LGD Gaming and Top Esports remained unbeaten on Wednesday in Shanghai and moved to the top of the standings in China's League of Legends Pro League Summer Split.Week 3 continues Wednesday with Invictus Gaming facing Rogue Warriors and EDward Gaming taking on Suning. LPL Summer Split standings through Tuesday (record, map differential): 1.

LGD Gaming and Top Esports remained unbeaten on Wednesday in Shanghai and moved to the top of the standings in China's League of Legends Pro League Summer Split. Both LGD and Top stand at 3-0 on the season.

LGD swept winless Dominus Esports (0-3) behind MVP efforts from mid laner Han-Wei "xiye" Su and support Xu "Mark" Ling, taking the first game in 33 minutes on blue and the second in 24 minutes on red. Top had a tougher time advancing, dropping the first map on blue in 46 minutes to Oh My God (0-4) in the 2-1 victory. After closing out the final two maps -- both on blue -- in 28 and 31 minutes, the MVP awards went to top laner Jia-Hao "369" Bai and mid laner Ding "knight" Zhuo.

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool. Week 3 continues Wednesday with Invictus Gaming facing Rogue Warriors and EDward Gaming taking on Suning.

LPL Summer Split standings through Tuesday (record, map differential): 1. Top Esports, 3-0, +5

2. LGD Gaming, 3-0, +4 3. Team WE, 3-1, +4

T4. Victory Five, 2-1, +2 T4. Royal Never Give Up, 2-1, +2

6. LNG Esports, 2-1, +1 7. Suning, 2-2, -1

T8. EDward Gaming, 1-1, +1 T8. FunPlus Phoenix, 1-1, +1

T10. JD Gaming, 1-1, 0 T10. Invictus Gaming, 1-1, -0

12. eStar Gaming, 1-2, 0 13. Vici Gaming, 1-2, -2

14. Bilibili Gaming, 1-2, -3 15. Rogue Warriors, 0-1, -2

16. Dominus Esports, 0-3, -6 17. Oh My God, 0-4, -6

