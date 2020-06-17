Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks had past reprimand for use of force

The former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks last week was previously reprimanded for use of force involving a firearm, according to records released to Reuters by the city's police department on Tuesday. The records show Garrett Rolfe received a written reprimand in October 2017 for a firearm incident in September 2016, his sole use-of-force complaint in seven years on the force prior to Friday's shooting. No further details were disclosed. Record spike in new coronavirus cases reported in six U.S. states as reopening accelerates

New coronavirus infections hit record highs in six U.S. states on Tuesday, marking a rising tide of cases for a second consecutive week as most states moved forward with reopening their economies. Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas all reported record increases in new cases on Tuesday after recording all-time highs last week. Nevada also reported its highest single-day tally of new cases on Tuesday, up from a previous high on May 23. Hospitalizations are also rising or at record highs. Show me the data: U.S. doctors skeptical of reported COVID breakthrough

The report on Tuesday of a powerful treatment for the new coronavirus brought skepticism along with optimism among U.S. doctors, who said the recent withdrawal of an influential COVID-19 study left them wanting to see more data. Global pressure to find a cure or vaccine has accelerated the process of reporting coronavirus study results, feeding confusion over whether therapies have been proven effective. One influential COVID study was withdrawn this month by respected British medical journal The Lancet over data concerns. Why some black-owned U.S. businesses are hardest hit by coronavirus shutdowns

After 15 years working as a hair stylist in other people's salons, Gary Connell opened his "Healthy Hair" studio in Montgomery County, Maryland in early March, sinking his savings into a two-chair shop in a busy mall. It hadn't even been up and running for a full month when stay-at-home orders were issued because of the novel coronavirus, shutting down the mall. Transparency needed to restore trust after 737 MAX crashes: FAA chief

U.S. FAA chief Steve Dickson will tell a Senate committee at a hearing on Wednesday that transparency is key to restoring public trust in the agency and planemaker Boeing Co in the wake of fatal 737 MAX crashes, according to a copy of his written testimony seen by Reuters. Dickson will also tell lawmakers that the air transportation system remains safe despite COVID-19 health challenges, written testimony shows. Trump signs order on police reform after weeks of protests about racial injustice

President Donald Trump, facing criticism that his policies and inflammatory rhetoric have aggravated a racial divide in the United States, signed an order on Tuesday that he said would reform police practices even as he pressed for "law and order" nationwide. After weeks of protests against racism and policy brutality prompted by the death of George Floyd, a black man killed on May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis, Trump sought to offer a policy response to rising concerns about racial injustice going into the Nov. 3 election, in which he is seeking a second term. St. Louis removes Columbus statue, latest monument after racial protests

A statue of Christopher Columbus has been removed from a St. Louis park, officials said on Tuesday, the latest monument taken down in response to nationwide protests over racial inequality. Television images showed workers using a crane to yank the statue off its pedestal in Tower Grove Park and place it on a flat bed truck. Officials have not said where the statue will be taken. PG&E pleads guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in California wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric pleaded guilty on Tuesday to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a devastating 2018 wildfire in Northern California touched off by the utility company's power lines. The guilty plea, part of an agreement with prosecutors in Butte County, is intended to end all criminal proceedings against PG&E from the Camp Fire, which broke out on Nov. 8, 2018, and destroyed much of the town of Paradise. U.S. sues ex-Trump adviser Bolton to block book publication

The United States on Tuesday sued former national security adviser John Bolton, seeking to block him from publishing a book about his time in the White House that it said contained classified information and would compromise national security. The civil lawsuit came one day after U.S. President Donald Trump said Bolton would be breaking the law if the book were published. What is Juneteenth and how are people commemorating it this year?

Juneteenth, an annual U.S. holiday on June 19, has taken on greater significance this year following nationwide protests over police brutality and the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other African Americans. WHAT IS JUNETEENTH?