Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two men linked to 'boogaloo' movement charged in U.S. courthouse guard killing

The affidavit quoted Justus as replying: "let's boogie," which, according to the FBI, signified an "agreement and affirmation to engage in attacks on law enforcement personnel in accordance with boogaloo ideology." Three other suspected followers of the boogaloo movement were arrested earlier this month by federal authorities and charged with planning to incite violence and destruction during protests in Las Vegas.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 07:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 07:12 IST
Two men linked to 'boogaloo' movement charged in U.S. courthouse guard killing

Two men inspired by the militant anti-government "boogaloo" movement have been charged in the drive-by killing of a federal courthouse guard in Oakland, California, last month during a night of nearby protests against police brutality, court records showed on Tuesday. One of the men, U.S. Air Force Sergeant Steven Carrillo, 32, had already been charged with killing a sheriff's deputy in a violent confrontation with law enforcement in California's Santa Cruz Mountains that ended in his arrest on June 6.

On Monday, federal prosecutors charged him with murder in the fatal ambush of Federal Protective Service officer David Patrick Underwood, who was gunned down at his guard post outside Oakland's U.S. courthouse on May 29. Carrillo also was charged with the attempted murder of a second guard injured in the Oakland attack, which unfolded blocks away from demonstrations and civil unrest over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis days earlier.

Carrillo's suspected accomplice, Robert Alvin Justus Jr., 30, was charged with aiding and abetting the Oakland attack. He was arrested, according to an FBI affidavit filed in the case, after confessing to driving the van from which Carrillo opened fire on the two uniformed guards. Justus was not implicated in the events a week later that led to Carrillo's arrest - a deadly ambush on California sheriff's deputies, an ensuing gunbattle with police and a failed carjacking getaway attempt.

Carrillo was charged last week in state court with one count of murder, eight counts of attempted murder, and various other offenses, including the making and detonating of pipe bombs. Court papers filed in the case linked both men with the far-right boogaloo ideology whose followers see the U.S. government as an enemy bent on confiscating the guns they need in the event of civil war, a violent uprising or collapse of society.

The FBI affidavit said Carrillo appeared to have used his own blood to scrawl the word "BOOG" - shorthand for boogaloo - and the phrase "I became unreasonable" on the hood of a car he sought to hijack before he was apprehended near the central California town of Ben Lomond. A search of his vehicle, the same van tied to the Oakland shooting, turned up a ballistic vest with a boogaloo insignia patch, according to the FBI. Authorities also seized an assault rifle equipped with a silencer, a gun they said was used in both killings.

The FBI said the two defendants met on Facebook and that Carrillo wrote in an online chat the night before the Oakland shooting that the street protests over Floyd's death presented "a great opportunity" to stage an attack. The affidavit quoted Justus as replying: "let's boogie," which, according to the FBI, signified an "agreement and affirmation to engage in attacks on law enforcement personnel in accordance with boogaloo ideology."

Three other suspected followers of the boogaloo movement were arrested earlier this month by federal authorities and charged with planning to incite violence and destruction during protests in Las Vegas.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

NZ military to oversee quarantine facilities after new COVID-19 case

New Zealand on Wednesday said the defence force will now oversee the countrys quarantine facilities and strengthen border requirements, after a slip up allowed two people with coronavirus to move around the country. New Zealand on Tuesday l...

Man beaten up, forced to drink urine in Rajasthan's Sirohi

In a shocking incident, a man from Rajasthans Sirohi was allegedly abducted, beaten and forced to drink urine, police said on Tuesday adding that six people have been detained in this connection. A video of the incident has been posted on s...

Mutineers brimming with confidence after weekend win

With opportunities dwindling to climb in the Call of Duty League regular-season standings while at the same time sending a message to the rest of field, its hard to envision a better weekend than the one the Florida Mutineers just experienc...

UK eyes billion pound boost from Australia, New Zealand trade deals

Britain said its exports could increase by a billion pounds as a result of the trade deals it is seeking from Australia and New Zealand, setting out its negotiating objectives on Wednesday ahead of the start of formal talks. Australia and N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020