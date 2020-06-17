Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vande Bharat flight with 217 Indians departs from Auckland

A flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Auckland with 217 stranded Indians on Wednesday.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 17-06-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 09:00 IST
Vande Bharat flight with 217 Indians departs from Auckland
Visual from Auckland Airport. Image Credit: ANI

A flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Auckland with 217 stranded Indians on Wednesday. "The second flight of Air India took off from Auckland airport this morning carrying 217 stranded Indians from New Zealand, back home under Vande Bharat Mission," a tweet by the Indian High Commission in New Zealand read.

The Vande Bharat Mission is the Government of India's initiative to bring back Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain COVID-19 spread. A total of 1,65,375 people have returned, including 29,034 migrant workers under the Vande Bharat Mission, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on June 11.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The third phase, which began on June 11, will continue till June 30. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Naugam sector

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortars and other weapons, said Indian Army on Wednesday.The unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan started in the late evening of June 16, according to Chinar ...

Kazakh lower house speaker tests positive for COVID-19

The speaker of the lower house of Kazakhstans parliament has self-isolated after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the legislature said on Wednesday. The speaker, Nurlan Nigmatulin, met Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov last we...

Guardiola raises injury concerns ahead of EPL restart

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting a lot of injuries when the Premier League resumes after a 100-day shutdown and has no idea what to expect when his team plays Arsenal. The top English clubs are resuming play after as li...

Rugby-Fisher see grounds for optimism in Australian game

Influential ACT Brumbies forwards coach Laurie Fisher sees grounds for optimism for Australian rugby over the next couple of years under the leadership of new Wallabies boss Dave Rennie. Australian rugby has endured a miserable few years si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020