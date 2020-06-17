Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey-Factors to Watch on June 17

France wants talks with NATO allies to discuss Turkey's increasingly "aggressive" and "unacceptable" role in Libya, a French presidential official said on Monday, underscoring increased tensions between Ankara and Paris. ERDOGAN PROGRAMME President Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Devlet Bahceli, head of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) (1100 GMT).

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 17-06-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 10:25 IST
Turkey-Factors to Watch on June 17
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Here are news, reports, and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday. The lira stood at 6.8325 against the U.S. dollar at 0500 GMT, firming from Tuesday's close of 6.8480.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 1.26% to 110,939.66 on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets took a breather on Wednesday as a resurgence of coronavirus cases challenged market confidence in a rapid economic recovery, even as the rebound in U.S. retail sales in May broke all records. Geopolitics also lurked as a worry with India reporting 20 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site.

North Korea rejected a South Korea offer to send special envoys and vowed to send back troops to the border.

CORONAVIRUS

The number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey rose by 1,467 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday, nearly double the level to which they had fallen in early-June when Ankara lifted travel restrictions and reopened facilities. Turkey may have to adopt a harder line on social interactions following a worrying jump in COVID-19 cases but it has no plans to reverse an easing of lockdown restrictions aimed at reviving the economy, officials say.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca will give the latest updates on the status of the outbreak in Turkey following a meeting of the Advisory Science Council.

LIBYA

Turkey and Libya's internationally recognized government are discussing possible Turkish use of two military bases in the North African country, a Turkish source said on Monday. France wants talks with NATO allies to discuss Turkey's increasingly "aggressive" and "unacceptable" role in Libya, a French presidential official said on Monday, underscoring increased tensions between Ankara and Paris.

ERDOGAN PROGRAMME

President Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Devlet Bahceli, head of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) (1100 GMT). He will then host the Labour Minister and labor union heads (1200 GMT), head of the Higher Education Council (1300 GMT), and later the parliament speaker (1430 GMT).

ITALY Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will be on an official visit to Turkey. He and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu will hold a press conference (1315 GMT).

IRAQ OPERATION Turkey's Defence Ministry said its warplanes struck Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq's Haftanin region on Wednesday, the second such operation launched against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in recent days.

LIBYA Turkey angrily accused France on Tuesday of exacerbating the crisis in Libya and violating U.N. and NATO decisions by supporting the forces of Khalifa Haftar against the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

TELIA Turkey's Wealth Fund is in advanced talks to buy a $530 million stake in telecom company Turkcell that is owned by Telia, the Swedish telecom company said on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Debra Messing to topline Starz comedy series 'East Wing'

Actor Debra Messing will star in Starz networks upcoming comedy series East Wing. The series has been created by writers Liz Tuccillo and Ali Wentworth, who will also feature in it.The show is inspired by Wentworths mother, who served as So...

Ballarpur Industries says financial results for Q4, FY20 delayed due to COVID-19

Paper manufacturer Ballarpur Industries Ltd, which has been undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process, on Wednesday said its financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 have been delayed due to the ...

'When will a befitting reply to China be given?' Sanjay Raut asks PM Modi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when a befitting reply to China will be given and urged him to reveal the truth behind the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area in which at least 20 Indian A...

Ohio governor pessimistic about Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony and accompanying NFL preseason game are unlikely to proceed as scheduled in early August, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday. The Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020