Pakistan and Iraq Strengthen Ties for Enhanced Pilgrim and Security Cooperation
Pakistan and Iraq have agreed to bolster bilateral cooperation in areas like security, counterterrorism, and pilgrim facilitation. The discussions occurred in Brussels between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Iraqi counterpart General Abdul Ameer Al-Shammari. They focused on creating a joint mechanism for information exchange and enhancing pilgrim amenities.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan and Iraq have reached a pivotal agreement to deepen their cooperation across various sectors, including security and counterterrorism, while also enhancing facilities for pilgrims, the state media reported on Friday.
The discussions, held in Brussels, saw Pakistan's Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, meeting with the Iraqi Interior Minister, General Abdul Ameer Al-Shammari, to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral ties.
The two leaders emphasized creating a sustainable mechanism for information exchange and ensuring smooth coordination for pilgrims. Both parties appreciated respective efforts in organizing pilgrim groups and agreed on further steps to augment security cooperation.