Left Menu

Pakistan and Iraq Strengthen Ties for Enhanced Pilgrim and Security Cooperation

Pakistan and Iraq have agreed to bolster bilateral cooperation in areas like security, counterterrorism, and pilgrim facilitation. The discussions occurred in Brussels between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Iraqi counterpart General Abdul Ameer Al-Shammari. They focused on creating a joint mechanism for information exchange and enhancing pilgrim amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:57 IST
Pakistan and Iraq Strengthen Ties for Enhanced Pilgrim and Security Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan and Iraq have reached a pivotal agreement to deepen their cooperation across various sectors, including security and counterterrorism, while also enhancing facilities for pilgrims, the state media reported on Friday.

The discussions, held in Brussels, saw Pakistan's Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, meeting with the Iraqi Interior Minister, General Abdul Ameer Al-Shammari, to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral ties.

The two leaders emphasized creating a sustainable mechanism for information exchange and ensuring smooth coordination for pilgrims. Both parties appreciated respective efforts in organizing pilgrim groups and agreed on further steps to augment security cooperation.

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025