Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak provincial court orders release of 200 prisoners convicted by military courts of terrorism

The bench in a short judgement stated that the sentences were given on confessional statements and no opportunity of fair trial was extended to the accused. The court also sought record of 100 more prisoners convicted by the military courts.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:52 IST
Pak provincial court orders release of 200 prisoners convicted by military courts of terrorism
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A provincial high court in northwest Pakistan has ordered the release of 200 prisoners convicted by the controversial military courts on different charges of terrorism. A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court headed by Chief Justice Waqar Seth and Justice Naeem Anwar declared null and void the sentences given to the 200 accused and ordered their release.

The convicts were handed down death sentences, life imprisonment, and ten-year jail terms by the military courts. The bench in a short judgment stated that the sentences were given on confessional statements and no opportunity of a fair trial was extended to the accused.

The court also sought a record of 100 more prisoners convicted by the military courts. The counsels for prosecution maintained that their clients were not given a fair opportunity to defend their cases in the military courts and were kept for five to ten years in illegal confinement.

They said there was no solid evidence against their clients and the military courts had no jurisdiction to give sentences to the accused. The controversial military courts were set up in Pakistan in January 2015 after a Taliban attack on an army school killed 150 people, mostly children.

The court's tenure initially set up for two years, expired on January 7, 2017. After that, the Pakistani government was trying to convince the opposition for another two years term for the speedy trial of hardcore terrorists as they played an extremely important role to combat extremism.

The new laws provide that a militant on trial can hire a lawyer of choice and also appeal to the high courts against the decision of military tribunals. Rights bodies and legal fraternity have criticized the military courts as violation of the fundamental rights of the people.

Proponents say the courts act as an "effective deterrent" for those considering violent acts. The court is run by the military officers and operate in secrecy due to fear of backlash by militants.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Treat as representation plea for online 'mindfulness classes' for students: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court has asked Delhi government to treat as a representation a plea seeking directions to provide online mindfulness classes to all government and private school students to release stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental ...

Nigeria: Lagos governor suspends reopening of worship centers

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-olu has suspended the reopening of worship centers in Lagos State, earlier planned to begin from June 19, until further notice, according to a news report by This Day.On June 4, the state had said that mosq...

Accrual-based double entry accounting system in J-K municipal bodies

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday accorded sanction to adoption of the JK Municipal Accounting and Budgeting Rules, 2020 to facilitate implementation of Accrual Based Double Entry Accounting System ABDEAS in Urban Local Bodi...

Philippine beer tycoon allied with late dictator dies

Philippine tycoon Eduardo Danding Cojuangco Jr, a key ally of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and a low-key businessman who led a food and beverage empire that produced San Miguel beer, has died. He was 85. San Miguel Corp. said Cojuangc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020