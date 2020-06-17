Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Don't wish to see more clashes with India', says China

After Monday's violent face-off between Chinese and Indian troops in the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh area, China on Wednesday said that it does not wish to see "more clashes" with India.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:37 IST
'Don't wish to see more clashes with India', says China
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson speaking on Galwan Valley clash during a press conference on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

After Monday's violent face-off between Chinese and Indian troops in the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh area, China on Wednesday said that it does not wish to see "more clashes" with India. "From the Chinese side, we do not wish to see more clashes," said Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Galwan valley clash, which caused causalities on both sides.

"We are having communication through diplomatic and military channels. The right and wrong of this is very clear... The incident happened on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control (LAC) and China is not to blame for it," Lijian added. Beijing even went on to claim the sovereignty over the Galwan valley area and accused India of violating border protocols.

"The sovereignty of the Galwan valley area has always belonged to China. The Indian border troops flip-flopped and seriously violated our border protocols on border-related issues and the consensus of our commander level talks," Lijian said. He further asked India to "strictly discipline its frontline troops, stop infringing and provocative activity at once and work with China and come back to the right track of resolving the differences through dialogue and talk."

On Tuesday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said that violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in the Galwan valley was caused by Chinese troops' attempt to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side. Srivastava had said both sides suffered casualties in the violent face-off and the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the LAC in the Galwan valley.

Responding to media queries on the situation in the western sector of the India-China border, Srivastava had said that India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in Eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal govt urges private hospitals to increase beds for COVID-19 patients

The West Bengal government has urged authorities of private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the state to increase the number of beds in order to tackle the recent spurt in infections, a senior official said on Wednesday. A meeting i...

Treat as representation plea for online 'mindfulness classes' for students: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court has asked Delhi government to treat as a representation a plea seeking directions to provide online mindfulness classes to all government and private school students to release stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental ...

Nigeria: Lagos governor suspends reopening of worship centers

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-olu has suspended the reopening of worship centers in Lagos State, earlier planned to begin from June 19, until further notice, according to a news report by This Day.On June 4, the state had said that mosq...

Accrual-based double entry accounting system in J-K municipal bodies

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday accorded sanction to adoption of the JK Municipal Accounting and Budgeting Rules, 2020 to facilitate implementation of Accrual Based Double Entry Accounting System ABDEAS in Urban Local Bodi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020