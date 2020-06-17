Swedish Parliament honours nearly 5,000 dead

Sweden's Parliament held a 15-minute remembrance for the victims of the pandemic in a country that has seen nearly 5,000 COVID-19 deaths

Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen said "this particular moment is for all of them. Those who lost their jobs, their health, their lives. But also, for those who remained when a relative's life ended." Norlen told the dark-clad, somber-looking lawmakers who stood for a minute' silence in the Riksdagen: "Before we continue our fight against the pandemic, we stop together and acknowledge their suffering, their sacrifice. ... And we say to all those who now mourn and suffer: You are not alone." Sweden, which is an outlier in the way it is handling the outbreak, has one of the world's highest death rates per capita.