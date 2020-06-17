Left Menu
Despite rise in COVID-19 cases in many US states, Trump going ahead with rallies

US President Donald Trump is continuing with his rallies even as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country.

17-06-2020
US President Donald Trump (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump is continuing with his rallies even as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country. Moving forward with his election campaign, Trump is defying Tulsa's top public health official by going forward with a huge indoor political rally, The Washington Post reported.

As Trump is resuming his campaign, his administration is asking attendees to assume all risks related to virus exposure and agree not to sue the campaign, the venue or any contractors. According to the US daily, the President has argued that because tens of thousands of people have been attending racial justice demonstrations, it is, therefore, okay for him to resume holding large rallies.

Last week, Trump had said that he planned to hold rallies soon in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Texas, in addition to Oklahoma. All of those states, which Trump plans to visit, have reported a spike in COVID-19 cases. White House spokesperson Judd Deere defended the administration's actions saying that all necessary measure will be taken care of.

"In addition to social distancing, daily temperature checks and symptom histories, hand sanitiser, regular deep cleaning of all workspaces and requirement of a facial covering when away from one's desk in the West Wing," said Deere. "Every staff member in proximity to the President and Vice President is being tested daily for COVID-19 as well as any guests," he added.

Palmer Edwards, president of the North Carolina Medical Society, accused Trump of downplaying the threat of the illness. "This is a continuation of the effort to downplay the seriousness of the virus and part of the clear anti-science tenor that has characterised this administration's belief system," said Edwards.

"Putting large groups of people together, without requirements about social distancing and mask-wearing, is very irresponsible," said Dennis Taylor, president of the North Carolina Nurses Association. In Mobile, Alabama where Trump is slated to go for an election campaign, locals are trying to make a direct appeal to the President requesting for all the essential measures during his rallies should to adhered with.

"We would love to see everyone wear a face covering, including President Trump when he is here," said Laura Cepeda, the chief medical officer in Mobile County. "That sort of leadership would do more to encourage others to wear masks than us asking people to do it ever would," Cepeda further said. (ANI)

