Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine receives USD 60M worth of military equipment from US

The embassy tweeted that the equipment its Office of Defense Cooperation received Tuesday included Javelin anti-tank missiles, radios and ammunition. “The United States stands strongly with Ukraine in support of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression,” one of the tweets said.

PTI | Kiev | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:40 IST
Ukraine receives USD 60M worth of military equipment from US
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

More than USD 60 million worth of weapons and other equipment is going to Ukraine as part of the US security aid program with the country, the US Embassy in Kyiv said Wednesday. The embassy tweeted that the equipment its Office of Defense Cooperation received Tuesday included Javelin anti-tank missiles, radios and ammunition.

"The United States stands strongly with Ukraine in support of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression," one of the tweets said. Ukraine has depended heavily on U.S. support during a 6-year war with Russia-backed separatists in the east of the country that has killed over 14,000 people. Kyiv received the first batch of Javelin missiles in 2018.

In 2019, U.S. military assistance to Ukraine became a cornerstone of a presidential impeachment case. U.S. President Donald Trump was accused of withholding the aid in order to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Trump's rival, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's son. The aid was eventually released after a whistleblower complaint brought to light a phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy that became a basis for a congressional impeachment inquiry.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen denies killing civilians in Saada air strike

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Wednesday denied that an air strike it carried out earlier this week in Saada province had killed civilians, as alleged by Houthi authorities. The coalition that has been battling the Iran-aligne...

New York has lowest U.S. coronavirus infection rate, Cuomo says

New York, once the U.S. epicenter of coronavirus infections, now has the countrys lowest rate of virus spread as the states death toll and number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continue to decline, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednes...

Giants coach Judge emphasizes OL, QB Jones

First-year head coach Joe Judge will wrap up a most atypical offseason with the New York Giants next week, when he springs rookies for a few weeks before their scheduled training camp report date on July 28. Judge has plenty of work to do i...

Women's, men's tennis tours to resume in August

The womens and mens professional tennis tours have issued what they are calling provisional calendars that would resume sanctioned competition in August after being suspended since early March because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The WTA said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020