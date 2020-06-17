Left Menu
Development News Edition

'White Lives Matter' sprayed on Arthur Ashe memorial

A statue of African American tennis legend Arthur Ashe on Richmond, Virginia's, Monument Avenue has been vandalized with the words “White Lives Matter.” Photos show the base of the monument tagged with white spray paint and the words “white lives matter" as well as the initials “WLM.” Those initials were then later painted over with “BLM.” Richmond Police said they were alerted to the vandalism about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

PTI | Richmond | Updated: 18-06-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:38 IST
'White Lives Matter' sprayed on Arthur Ashe memorial
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A statue of African American tennis legend Arthur Ashe on Richmond, Virginia's, Monument Avenue has been vandalized with the words "White Lives Matter." Photos show the base of the monument tagged with white spray paint and the words "white lives matter" as well as the initials "WLM." Those initials were then later painted over with "BLM." Richmond Police said they were alerted to the vandalism about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Police say red paint on the statue itself was already being cleaned off by community members. Police said they have information on possible suspects and are asking the community to call their Crime Stoppers line if they have information on who is responsible for the vandalism.

The Arthur Ashe monument was dedicated in 1996 to memorialize the Richmond native and counterbalance the string of statues on Memorial Avenue dedicated to Confederate leaders. The vandalism of the Ashe statue comes as multiple Confederate statues have been toppled, vandalized and slated for removal in the city during protests prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Brother of George Floyd urges U.N. probe into U.S. racism, violence

The brother of the late George Floyd, a black man whose death under the knee of a white officer roused world protests against racial injustice, urged the United Nations on Wednesday to investigate U.S. police brutality and racial discrimina...

UPDATE 1-Germany bans big events until October despite COVID decline

Germany will extend a ban on large events until at least the end of October to try to avoid a new wave of coronavirus infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.After speaking with the premiers of Germanys 16 states, she urged p...

London producer Mackintosh shuts down 'Hamilton' and other top shows until 2021

Shows including Hamilton and Les Miserables will not return to the London stage until 2021, producer Cameron Mackintosh said on Wednesday, blaming uncertainty over when the British government would lift social distancing measures. Theatres,...

Sudan extends lockdown in Khartoum state to June 29

Sudan has extended a lockdown in the state of Khartoum to June 29 as it tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, its Security and Defence Council said on Wednesday. Khartoum state, including the capital, is the Arab African cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020