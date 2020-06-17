MonteCristo tabbed as commissioner of Flashpoint

Veteran broadcaster Christopher "MonteCristo" Mykles has been named the commissioner of Flashpoint. The league's parent company, B Site, announced the news Wednesday.

MonteCristo will serve as a liaison between Flashpoint and the fans as part of the league's Board of Governors. He is expected to help approve formats and tournament rules and enforce player penalties and competitive sanctions. MonteCristo will also serve as the vice president of Brand of Flashpoint. In that role, he will be in charge of the overall brand direction for all B Site initiatives inclusive of Flashpoint, B Site's content platform and future events (both live and digital).

"I am extremely excited to continue constructing the live tournament and content plans for both Flashpoint and B Site," Montecristo said in a statement. "We aim to serve enthusiastic, adult fans with content brought to them by the most creative, fun, and expert voices from their favorite games. We are committed to not only providing top-tier tournament experiences, but also to roll out year-round studio shows for all major esports." Ari Segal, CEO of Immortals Gaming Club and founding member of B Site, offered the following statement:

"Monte is a unique voice in esports and the perfect connection point between the business of Flashpoint and the community of supporters we aim to build around it. "There is no one better suited to collaborate with players, talent, and the community and ultimately deliver the very best, most forward leaning esports content, consistent with the mission and voice of Flashpoint and future B Site products."