Boring pavements pop to life, thanks to artist's drawings

Dull cracked walls, sidewalks and fences are turning into colorful, humorous works of art, as American artist David Zinn finds inspiration in the most unexpected places.Using colored chalk, Zinn quickly turns a hole in the pavement into the gaping mouth of a bug-eyed frog.

Boring pavements pop to life, thanks to artist's drawings
Dull cracked walls, sidewalks and fences are turning into colorful, humorous works of art, as American artist David Zinn finds inspiration in the most unexpected places. Using colored chalk, Zinn quickly turns a hole in the pavement into the gaping mouth of a bug-eyed frog. A manhole cover becomes a giant cookie ready to be chowed down by a green monster. Leaves sprouting under a picket fence are transformed into a cute creature's hat.

The impromptu sketches by the Michigan artist, who has been drawing since 1987, look three dimensional, depending on the angle of the viewer. Two paving bricks are transformed into sunken 'rooms', connected by a passage through which a mouse is passing a long-stemmed rose to another mouse.

