Left Menu
Development News Edition

Counting begins for UNSC non-permanent member seat, India set for comfortable victory

Voting began on Wednesday morning (local time) for the five non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2021-22 term, one of which is assured for India with the unanimous backing of the Asian Pacific group.

ANI | New York | Updated: 18-06-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 01:24 IST
Counting begins for UNSC non-permanent member seat, India set for comfortable victory
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Voting began on Wednesday morning (local time) for the five non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2021-22 term, one of which is assured for India with the unanimous backing of the Asian Pacific group. India, which won the seat for eight times has emerged as the single-endorsed candidate from the Asian Pacific regional group, amid the larger push for the country to be made a permanent member of the five-nation apex grouping, currently comprising the US, UK, Russia, China, and France.

Mexico also elected unopposed for the Latin America and Caribbean seat. For one seat of Africa-Djibouti and Kenya are contesting and for the remaining two seats of western Europe and others--three countries, Canada, Ireland and Norway are contesting. India, one of the founding members of the world body has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for 7 times during the years- 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012.

The UNSC comprises 15 members including 10 non-permanent and 5 permanent members. The UN body holds elections every year to elect five non-permanent members for a two-year term at the UN. Apart from this, there are five permanent members of the Council-China, France, Russia, UK and the US.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs launched a brochure outlining the priorities of India's campaign. "Ten years since we were last elected to the UNSC. We are facing four very different challenges to international peace and security," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said while unveiling India's bid for the UNSC seat.

India's permanent representative to UN, TS Tirumurti had said: "India's journey with the United Nations is quite a remarkable one. As the founding member of the United Nations, India's contribution to implementing the goals of United Nations charter and to the evolution of UN specialize agencies programs have been substantial in many ways." "I am confident that at a time we are poised to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and later 75th anniversary of India's independence in 2022. India's presence in the security council will help bring to the world our ethos that the world is one family Vasudev Kutumbakam," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirusEver since the novel coronavirus reached Cuba, a tall cardboard box with arms and legs can be seen tottering around a Havana suburb,...

Face masks outside now compulsory in major Turkish cities

Turkey on Thursday made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when outside in the countrys largest cities of Istanbul and Ankara, as well as the northwestern city of Bursa, in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Turkish off...

India received overwhelming support in its election to the UN Security Council: Indian Amb Tirumurti

India received overwhelming support in its election to the UN Security Council and it will continue to provide leadership and a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system, Indias Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tir...

Italian study shows no improvement from Roche's rheumatoid arthritis drug for COVID-19

Roche Holding AGs Actemra did not improve symptoms in patients with early-stage COVID-19 pneumonia, scientists conducting a study of the drug in Italy said on Wednesday, raising questions about the potential of the Swiss drugmakers rheumato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020