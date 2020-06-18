Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Emmy Awards to go ahead; Londor producer Mackintosh shuts top shows until 2021 and more

Emmy Awards to go ahead, host Jimmy Kimmel says still figuring out how The Primetime Emmy Awards for television, one of the biggest events on the showbusiness calendar, are going ahead in September as planned with Jimmy Kimmel as host, broadcaster ABC said on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2020 02:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 02:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Emmy Awards to go ahead; Londor producer Mackintosh shuts top shows until 2021 and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Emmy Awards to go ahead, host Jimmy Kimmel says still figuring out how

The Primetime Emmy Awards for television, one of the biggest events on the showbusiness calendar, are going ahead in September as planned with Jimmy Kimmel as host, broadcaster ABC said on Tuesday. ABC, part of Walt Disney Co, gave no details for how the Sept. 20 show, which hands out the highest honors in television, would be produced in an era when the coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of multiple live events.

London producer Mackintosh shuts down 'Hamilton' and other top shows until 2021

Shows including "Hamilton" and "Les Miserables" will not return to the London stage until 2021, producer Cameron Mackintosh said on Wednesday, blaming uncertainty over when the British government would lift social distancing measures. Theatres, cinemas and other entertainment venues were shut down in March as part of efforts to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, which has claimed more lives in Britain than in any other European country.

Designers fashion a go-slow future for catwalks and collections

From Armani to Gucci, top fashion houses are re-designing their calendars to slow down the frantic pace of catwalk shows and new collections, as the coronavirus pandemic forces a rethink of the way the industry works. Luxury labels are scaling back the number of collections they show at fashion weeks across the year in London, Paris, Milan, and New York or at other events in exotic locations.

Mexican street musicians bring melodies to people stuck at home

After the coronavirus outbreak prompted the normally bustling streets of Mexico City to empty out, out-of-work musicians looking to make ends meet have been filling roadways with the melodies of their marimbas, trumpets and güiros. With cantinas and bars shut and private events with live music practically non-existent, musicians strolling the streets of the capital and serenading people holed up at home have been become a common sight and sound.

Performers fume as Serbia reopens but theaters remain shut

While lockdown measures have eased in Serbia, allowing indoor gatherings of up to 500 people and a soccer match attended by around 20,000, the country's theaters remain closed and some performers complain that culture is being demoted. They say that at a time of crisis, the government has failed to back the country's arts.

TV viewers seek out '13th' and other stories about race amid protests

Television series, movies and documentaries about the experience of black people in the United States have seen a surge in viewership as public demonstrations have focused new attention on racial discrimination, according to industry data. The audience for filmmaker Ava DuVernay's 2016 documentary "13th," about mass incarceration that disproportionately affects black people, jumped more than 47 times higher over the past three weeks, streaming service Netflix Inc said on Tuesday. Millions of people watched, the company said, though it did not give a specific figure.

Trump-Comey clash coming to U.S. television - after November election

The clash between former FBI director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 elections is coming to television, but the drama series will be aired after Americans vote in November. Cable network Showtime said on Tuesday that "The Comey Rule," described as "an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath," would be broadcast in late November.

Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in new movie

Kristen Stewart will play Britain's Princess Diana in an upcoming movie about the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles, Hollywood trade publication Deadline reported on Wednesday. Stewart, 30, best known for her role in the "Twilight Saga" movies, has been cast in the film which will take place over three days in the early 1990s when Diana made the bombshell decision to part ways with Charles and remove herself from becoming queen.

Universal Music Group launches division in Tel Aviv

Universal Music Group on Tuesday launched a new division in Tel Aviv, saying it was the first standalone operation established by a major music company in Israel. Yoram Mokady has been appointed managing director of Universal Music Israel (UMI), joining from Israeli cable provider HOT Telecommunications, where he served as vice president of content.

Actress Emma Watson joins board of French Gucci owner Kering

British actress Emma Watson, famed for playing Hermione in the Harry Potter film series, and former Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam are set to join the board of French luxury group Kering as it pushes to raise its profile in areas such as sustainability. Kering, behind top fashion brands like Italy's Gucci, said that Watson would chair the board's sustainability committee, which is focused on environmental matters - a growing concern for many young luxury shoppers companies want to court.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Mothers as "trauma surgeons:" the anguish of raising black boys in America

Raising black boys in America involves constant mental anguish, Danielle Pattillo, a special education teacher in New York City and mother to two sons, ages 14 and 22, said.Every day Pattillo told her sons they were unique, wanted, valued, ...

Karnataka directs random COVID-19 testing to ensure effective surveillance

The Karnataka Government has directed random testing using RT-PCR pooled sample technique, for slum dwellers, vendorsbill collectors, delivery boys of food chains and couriers, to ensure effective surveillance in view of recent increase in ...

Soccer-Benfica go joint top by beating nine-man Rio Ave

Benfica joined Porto at top of the Primeira Liga standings when goals by Haris Seferovic and Julian Weigl secured a 2-1 win at nine-man Rio Ave on Wednesday. Seferovic and Weigl struck in the second half as Rio Ave, who are sixth on 41 poin...

Soccer-Napoli upset Juve to give Gattuso first trophy as coach

Napoli stunned Juventus 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw to claim the Coppa Italia on Wednesday and bring their fiery coach Gennaro Gattuso the first major trophy of his managerial career.Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed Juves first two effo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020