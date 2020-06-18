Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civil rights groups urge companies to pause ad spending on Facebook

Several U.S. civil rights groups called upon some of the world's largest companies to pause advertising on Facebook Inc in July, saying the social network is not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platforms. The groups, which include the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), on Wednesday launched https://www.adl.org/news/press-releases/adl-naacp-sleeping-giants-common-sense-free-press-and-color-of-change-call-for the "#StopHateforProfit" campaign with a newspaper ad.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 02:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 02:38 IST
Civil rights groups urge companies to pause ad spending on Facebook
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Several U.S. civil rights groups called upon some of the world's largest companies to pause advertising on Facebook Inc in July, saying the social network is not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platforms.

The groups, which include the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), on Wednesday launched https://www.adl.org/news/press-releases/adl-naacp-sleeping-giants-common-sense-free-press-and-color-of-change-call-for the "#StopHateforProfit" campaign with a newspaper ad. "The campaign is a response to Facebook's long history of allowing racist, violent, and verifiably false content to run rampant on its platform," the groups said, urging companies to "send Facebook a powerful message."

Facebook policy chief Nick Clegg told reporters in a call that the company "emphatically stands against hate speech" and removed 10 million hateful posts from its services last quarter. The campaign follows the killing of African American George Floyd by police last month, which has triggered widespread protests against racial discrimination in the United States.

Much of the protest activity has played out on social media, as has organized by far-right groups promoting racism and violence. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg was criticized after Facebook left untouched a post by President Donald Trump about the protests which critics said was racially charged and violated company rules against inciting violence.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday advertisers should use their leverage to hold social media companies accountable. Pelosi was speaking at an online forum about COVID-19 misinformation. She and other Democrats have called on Facebook to step up measures against hate speech and misinformation, particularly in political ads.

Facebook made some concessions this week, introducing transparency features and a promised tool enabling users to hide the ads, but has stood firm on its hands-off approach. The rights groups also include Sleeping Giants, Color Of Change, Free Press and Common Sense.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Mothers as "trauma surgeons:" the anguish of raising black boys in America

Raising black boys in America involves constant mental anguish, Danielle Pattillo, a special education teacher in New York City and mother to two sons, ages 14 and 22, said.Every day Pattillo told her sons they were unique, wanted, valued, ...

Karnataka directs random COVID-19 testing to ensure effective surveillance

The Karnataka Government has directed random testing using RT-PCR pooled sample technique, for slum dwellers, vendorsbill collectors, delivery boys of food chains and couriers, to ensure effective surveillance in view of recent increase in ...

Soccer-Benfica go joint top by beating nine-man Rio Ave

Benfica joined Porto at top of the Primeira Liga standings when goals by Haris Seferovic and Julian Weigl secured a 2-1 win at nine-man Rio Ave on Wednesday. Seferovic and Weigl struck in the second half as Rio Ave, who are sixth on 41 poin...

Soccer-Napoli upset Juve to give Gattuso first trophy as coach

Napoli stunned Juventus 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw to claim the Coppa Italia on Wednesday and bring their fiery coach Gennaro Gattuso the first major trophy of his managerial career.Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed Juves first two effo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020