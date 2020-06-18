Pilot in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash may have become disoriented in heavy fog-NTSB

Pilot in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash may have become disoriented in heavy fog-NTSBReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-06-2020 03:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 03:05 IST
U.S. federal safety investigators said on Wednesday that the pilot of a helicopter that crashed in foothills near Los Angeles, killing basketball great Kobe Bryant and seven others, likely became disoriented in the fog.
The findings came in a so-called "public docket" released by the National Transportation Safety Board as it investigates the January crash. The NTSB has not yet released it's final report.
