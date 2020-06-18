Nepal's parliament approves new map including territory controlled by India

Nepal's parliament approves new map including territory controlled by IndiaReuters | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-06-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 13:08 IST
The upper house of Nepal's parliament approved a new map for the country on Thursday including land controlled by India, in a row that has strained ties between the South Asian neighbors.
India, which controls the region a slice of land including Limpiyadhura, Lipulkeh, and Kalapani areas in the northwest – has rejected the map saying it was not based on historical facts or evidence.
Some 57 members in the 59-seat National Assembly, or the upper house of the country's parliament, voted in favor of a constitutional amendment bill seeking to replace the old map, chairman of the house Ganesh Prasad Timilsina said. The bill was passed by the lower house of parliament over the weekend.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nepal
- India
- South Asian
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
World Bank approves $100M to support Nepal’s electricity sector, COVID-19 recovery
Nepal economy to suffer $1.4 bln hit due to coronavirus- cbank official
Nepal's single day COVID-19 cases cross 300-mark for first time
26 Nepali nationals stranded in Myanmar flown back home
Nepal reports 278 new coronavirus cases