Nepal's parliament approves new map including territory controlled by India

Reuters | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-06-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 13:08 IST
The upper house of Nepal's parliament approved a new map for the country on Thursday including land controlled by India, in a row that has strained ties between the South Asian neighbors.

India, which controls the region a slice of land including Limpiyadhura, Lipulkeh, and Kalapani areas in the northwest – has rejected the map saying it was not based on historical facts or evidence.

Some 57 members in the 59-seat National Assembly, or the upper house of the country's parliament, voted in favor of a constitutional amendment bill seeking to replace the old map, chairman of the house Ganesh Prasad Timilsina said. The bill was passed by the lower house of parliament over the weekend.

