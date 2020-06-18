Left Menu
India will participate in RIC (Russia-India-China) foreign ministers meeting on June 23 in which the three countries are expected to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges relating to global security and financial stability and their cooperation in this context.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:34 IST
India to take part in RIC foreign ministers meeting on June 23
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. Image Credit: ANI

India will participate in RIC (Russia-India-China) foreign ministers meeting on June 23 in which the three countries are expected to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges relating to global security and financial stability and their cooperation in this context. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said it will be the first meeting of RIC foreign ministers through video conferencing.

"The Russia-China-India foreign ministry meeting is scheduled for June 23. Russia is the chair this year. Russia has called a special meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II. It is the first meeting of RIC foreign ministers taking place through video conferencing. EAM (External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar) will be participating in the meeting," Srivastava said in response to queries at the weekly media virtual briefing. "The three ministers are expected to discuss the situation of global pandemic and the challenges of global security and financial stability and RIC corporation in that context," he added.

The meeting will take place days after the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by China to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had on Wednesday conveyed a clear and tough message to his Chinese counterpart Foreign Minister Wang Yi that what happened in Galwan was a "pre-mediated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties."

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese unit is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI. Russia announced had on Wednesday said that it will be hosting Russia, India, China (RIC) Foreign Ministers virtual meeting on June 23. (ANI)

