Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FA's Elliott outlines voluntary code for greater diversity in leading roles

Anti-racism campaigner Paul Elliott says English soccer's support of the Black Lives Matter campaign will be an 'empty gesture' unless concrete action is taken to have more black representation in leading administration roles. In an open letter to the industry on Thursday the former Chelsea and Celtic player Elliott, now chair of the Football Association's Inclusion and Advisory Board, outlined plans for a voluntary code for Equality In Football Leadership.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:34 IST
Soccer-FA's Elliott outlines voluntary code for greater diversity in leading roles
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Anti-racism campaigner Paul Elliott says English soccer's support of the Black Lives Matter campaign will be an 'empty gesture' unless concrete action is taken to have more black representation in leading administration roles.

In an open letter to the industry on Thursday the former Chelsea and Celtic player Elliott, now chair of the Football Association's Inclusion and Advisory Board, outlined plans for a voluntary code for Equality In Football Leadership. Elliott says clubs from grassroots to elite level could then work towards meaningful targets in achieving greater diversity in boardrooms, senior administration and coaching.

"Our aim is to add to the good work clubs are already doing up and down the country, working with them to create meaningful targets which we can then all use to demonstrate collective progress," Elliott said. "Adopting the code will signify that together we want to go on a journey to ensure football leads the way. We'll audit annually and will be transparent in publishing results.

"To do this clubs will need to be prepared to be transparent about their diversity statistics." Elliott praised the diversity of the FA's Board which has four women and one BAME director, but said the Premier League, EFL, FA Women's Super League and National League must step up.

The Premier League restarted on Wednesday after the COVID-19 shutdown and the first 12 fixtures will see names on the back of shirts replaced by "Black Lives Matter". Before Wednesday's matches between Aston Villa and Sheffield United and Manchester City and Arsenal, all the players took a knee in support of protests into the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis last month.

"It fills me with huge pride that, for the remainder of the season, teams playing in the Premier League, EFL and the FA Cup will support the Black Lives Matter campaign," Elliott said. "Despite that progress, we still have some way to go as a game in some key areas. Critically, we need to address the systemic inequalities that prevent under-represented and minority communities gaining senior management opportunities across society and in football."

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Fauci: Bubble plan only way forward for football in '20

Without a bubble environment to control the spread of the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci doubts football can take place in 2020. The NBA, MLS and WNBA are moving ahead with plans to resume seasons delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic by setting...

Vikasa Soudha to be closed on June 19 for sanitisation work after staffer test positive

Vikasa Soudha, the building that houses various departments and offices of several ministers, will be closed on Friday to take up a sanitisation exercise, after a staffer working in the complex tested positive for COVID-19. Vikasa Soudha i...

Russian aircraft active in Libya, AFRICOM says

Russian jets delivered to Libya in May are being actively used in the North African country, U.S. Africa Command AFRICOM said on Thursday. At least 14 MiG-29s and several Su-24s were flown to Libya via Syria, where their Russian markings ha...

AAP govt not using full capacity of testing facilities of pvt labs: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday observed that the AAP government was not using testing facilities of private labs to their optimum capacity. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad arrived at the conclusion after comparing te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020