Team Dynamics sweep opener at LCK Summer Split

Team Dynamics swept KT Rolster on Thursday in their opening match of the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split. Seong-hyeok "Kuzan" Lee and Jae-won "Rich" Lee delivered MVP performances for Dynamics in the 2-0 victory.

Also on Thursday, SeolHaeOne Prince began play with a 2-1 win over Hanwha Life Esports. Young-min "Mickey" Son was the MVP for SeolHaeOne Prince's victories in the first and third games, while Do-hyeon "Viper" Park led the way for HLE in the second.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-three. When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular season winner received a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 1 continues Friday with two matches: SANDBOX Gaming vs. DAMWON Gaming

DRX vs. Gen.G League of Legends LCK Summer Split standings through Thursday:

T1. Afreeca Freecs, 1-0, +2 T1. Team Dynamics, 1-0, +2

T3. DRX, 1-0, +1 T3. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-0, +1

T5. DAMWON Gaming, 0-0, 0 T5. Gen.G, 0-0, 0

T7. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-1, -1 T7. T1, 0-1, -1

T9. KT Rolster, 0-1, -2 T9. SANDBOX Gaming, 0-1, -2