Pak's KP govt refloats tender for import of chemicals amid ban on medicines from India

Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has refloated a tender for the import of chemicals, necessary appliances and goods used in disinfection spray, amid a ban on import of medicines from India.The KP government issued fresh tender to import chemicals and necessary appliances in order to go ahead with its anti-dengue action plan.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 18-06-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:42 IST
India and Pakistan flag Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has refloated a tender for the import of chemicals, necessary appliances, and goods used in disinfection spray, amid a ban on import of medicines from India. The sources in the provincial health authorities said that medicines had to be supplied from a company in India to the KPK Malaria Control Programs. But the Pakistan Custom Authorities stopped the supply causing difficulties for the health authorities to go ahead with the anti-dengue action plan program 2020.

Therefore, the supply delayed for quite long time, and as such, the malaria control program faced difficulties in controlling dengue larva and its eggs. The KP government issued fresh tender to import chemicals and necessary appliances in order to go ahead with its anti-dengue action plan. The Pakistan government had on August 9, 2019, decided to suspend all kinds of trade with India.

