Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya defeats Djibouti to secure non-permanent seat at UN Security Council

Kenya on Thursday (local time) defeated Djibouti to clinch the last African seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after the UN General Assembly (UNGA) failed to choose between the two candidates during first round.

ANI | New York | Updated: 19-06-2020 04:52 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 04:52 IST
Kenya defeats Djibouti to secure non-permanent seat at UN Security Council
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kenya on Thursday (local time) defeated Djibouti to clinch the last African seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after the UN General Assembly (UNGA) failed to choose between the two candidates during first round. Backed by the African Union, Kenya garnered 129 votes against Djibouti's 62 and will join Tunisia and Niger at the Council for two years, 2021-2022, Al Jazeera reported.

In his final plea to UN General Assembly delegates, President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday said Kenya would use its stint at the Security Council to advance the "pan-Africanist agenda of global peace, solidarity and multilateralism." The first vote was held on Wednesday but no clear winner was obtained, forcing a second round of voting and failed to secure the required two-thirds majority of 128 votes.

Kenya now joins Norway, Ireland, India and Mexico, which were elected on Wednesday as non-permanent members for a two-year term starting on January 1, 2021. The East African country will replace South Africa.

While most of the UN operations are currently conducted online, the voting was done by a secret ballot in New York. Each of the 193 delegations was allocated a chance to cast their ballots in the Assembly Hall at designated times distributed throughout the day. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Western Railway pays tribute to corona warriors through murals

Western Railway in collaboration with Start India Foundation and a paint company has undertaken a beautification drive at Mahim railway station, where artists have covered the walls with Heroes of Mumbai murals dedicated to corona warriors....

55-year-old COVID-19 patient commits suicide at hospital in Ambala

A 55-year-old COVID-19 positive patient committed suicide by hanging himself at a hospital here on Thursday, police said.He sent a message to his family asking them to perform his last rites while maintaining a distance of 10-feet from his ...

12-year-old boy clears HSLC exam with flying colours in Manipur

A 12-year-old student, Issac Paulallungmuan, has scored 72 per cent in Manipur high school leaving certificate HSLC exam.He is the first 12-year-old child who had appeared and cleared the High School Leaving Certificate examination in the f...

Former Atlanta officer charged in Brooks killing surrenders to authorities

The former Atlanta police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks last week turned himself into authorities on Thursday afternoon, in keeping with an arrangement with prosecutors, jail records showed. Garrett Ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020