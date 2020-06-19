Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rio Tinto launches internal review after sacred caves blast

Rio said its review will focus on events at Juukan Gorge, assess the miner's "internal heritage standards" and examine its relationship with the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people. "Our immediate priority is to regain the trust of Traditional Owners, starting with the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people," Jacques said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 05:34 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 05:34 IST
Rio Tinto launches internal review after sacred caves blast

Rio Tinto said on Friday it will look at ways to improve its internal processes and governance after drawing the ire of indigenous groups and the Australian government for blasting two ancient sacred Aboriginal caves. The world's biggest iron ore miner last month destroyed two caves at Juukan Gorge that had previously contained evidence of continual human habitation stretching back 46,000 years as part of a mine expansion.

Chief Executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques has since apologised for the incident, which occurred as the Black Lives Matter protests once again bring into focus the treatment of ethnic and cultural minorities around the world. Rio said its review will focus on events at Juukan Gorge, assess the miner's "internal heritage standards" and examine its relationship with the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people.

"Our immediate priority is to regain the trust of Traditional Owners, starting with the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people," Jacques said in a statement. The review, to be conducted by independent non-executive director Michael L'Estrange AO, will begin immediately and seek input from Rio employees as well as the PKKP. A final report is expected by October, Rio said.

The review will complement and lend to a national inquiry into the destruction of the caves. Under terms of the inquiry, the joint standing committee on Northern Australia must report back by Sept. 30.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Western Railway pays tribute to corona warriors through murals

Western Railway in collaboration with Start India Foundation and a paint company has undertaken a beautification drive at Mahim railway station, where artists have covered the walls with Heroes of Mumbai murals dedicated to corona warriors....

55-year-old COVID-19 patient commits suicide at hospital in Ambala

A 55-year-old COVID-19 positive patient committed suicide by hanging himself at a hospital here on Thursday, police said.He sent a message to his family asking them to perform his last rites while maintaining a distance of 10-feet from his ...

12-year-old boy clears HSLC exam with flying colours in Manipur

A 12-year-old student, Issac Paulallungmuan, has scored 72 per cent in Manipur high school leaving certificate HSLC exam.He is the first 12-year-old child who had appeared and cleared the High School Leaving Certificate examination in the f...

Former Atlanta officer charged in Brooks killing surrenders to authorities

The former Atlanta police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks last week turned himself into authorities on Thursday afternoon, in keeping with an arrangement with prosecutors, jail records showed. Garrett Ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020