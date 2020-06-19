Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-NZ's Phoenix cleared to travel to Australia for A-League resumption

"This is the best outcome for the fans, sponsors, players and everyone involved in football across Australia and New Zealand." The Phoenix are third in the league, which was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 19-06-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 08:53 IST
Soccer-NZ's Phoenix cleared to travel to Australia for A-League resumption
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Wellington Phoenix have been cleared to travel from New Zealand to Australia to begin their preparations for the resumption of the A-League next month, the team said on Friday. The Phoenix had been waiting for clearance from Australia's government to base themselves in Sydney for the final six rounds, which will resume on July 17 and be wrapped up by the end of August.

"It's huge for us to see that the season can resume," Phoenix general manager David Dome said in a statement on Friday. "This is the best outcome for the fans, sponsors, players and everyone involved in football across Australia and New Zealand."

The Phoenix are third in the league, which was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 shutdowns. The team leaves New Zealand on Saturday and will spend 14 days in quarantine in Sydney, although they will be allowed to train in isolation.

Local media reported on Friday that six players were already in Australia, while two others were en route from Mexico and Britain. A total of 24 players would be based in Australia for the duration of the league schedule.

It is the second time this season the team would have been in quarantine in Australia, having traveled across the Tasman Sea in March before returning to New Zealand shortly before the league was suspended and both borders closed. Players and staff were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and would be checked regularly in isolation and throughout the rest of the season.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-US condoles with India over soldiers killed in clash with China, tensions stay high

The United States offered condolences to India on Friday over the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers killed in vicious hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops during a clash on the two Asian giants disputed mountainous border earlier this week.Te...

Eyeing series against India and SA, England's women cricketers to return to training on Monday

Hopeful of a womens tri-series involving India and South Africa going ahead later this year, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB has announced that 24 of its players will return to individual training from June 22. The India womens team...

Twitter labels Trump's tweet as 'manipulated media'

Twitter Inc added a manipulated media label on a video posted on U.S. President Donald Trumps Twitter feed on Thursday that showed a doctored news clip with a misspelled banner flashing Terrified toddler runs from the racist baby. The origi...

UPDATE 1-China charges two detained Canadians with alleged espionage

Chinese prosecutors said on Friday they have charged two detained Canadians for alleged espionage, in a case that has driven a diplomatic wedge between Ottawa and Beijing.Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020