Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea's wealthy, passed over by pandemic pain, splurge on Porsches and BMWs

"Porsche and BMW are so popular that there are not enough of them," said Kim Ryu-bin, a dealer of imported cars. STRONG DEMAND BMW sales rose 46% to 21,361 vehicles from January to May this year from a year earlier, while Lamborghini sales quadrupled to 115 vehicles during the same period, Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association data showed. South Korea has surpassed the United States as the top country for sales of the BMW 5 series from January to April this year, according to BMW's South Korean unit.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 11:48 IST
S.Korea's wealthy, passed over by pandemic pain, splurge on Porsches and BMWs

Hwang Min-yong, a 37-year-old South Korean businessman, recently received his black Porsche Cayenne coupe with red leather seats after a seven-month wait and took it out for a spin on a scenic road overlooking a river near Seoul. "Porsche has been my dream car ... I don't really feel the effects of COVID-19, as my company is less affected," said Hwang, who owns a small tech firm.

South Korea's swift handling of the COVID-19 crisis has provided a backdrop for a sharp increase in demand for premium and luxury cars, dealers and officials said, as wealthy people, insulated from many of the pandemic's worst effects, want to show off on the road. "This year will be one of our strongest years," Porsche Korea CEO Holger Gerrmann told Reuters on Tuesday, as the brand saw sales rise by 46% to 3,433 vehicles as of January-May this year from a year earlier. That compared with 4,285 vehicles in all of 2018, and 4,204 in 2019.

In many ways, experts say, the rising sales of imported cars illustrate the widening wealth gap during the pandemic in South Korea, which already has one of the highest inequality levels among advanced countries. Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the monthly average income of the wealthiest 20% of households rose by 6% from January to March, while the poorest 20% of households saw income unchanged.

"The strong sales are testament to the rising consumption power of the top class despite the pandemic," said Yang Jun-ho, an economics professor at Incheon National University. He said rich people benefited from rising stock and property prices, while vulnerable workers at mom-and-pop stores lost their jobs. South Korea's unemployment rate surged to its highest level in more than 10 years in May, government data showed.

But those who can afford it see luxury cars as an alternative to buying property, dealers said. "In the early 2000s, the price of a BMW 320 was the cost of a Gangnam apartment," said Ro Chang-whan, a longtime dealer and exporter of used cars. "House prices have gone up enormously since and buying a car is a more realistic choice."

Sales of imported cars priced over 100 million won ($82,511) jumped 70% to 15,667 vehicles from January to May this year, compared with a year earlier. Sales of small cars made in Korea fell by 10% from January to April, according to the latest data. "Porsche and BMW are so popular that there are not enough of them," said Kim Ryu-bin, a dealer of imported cars.

STRONG DEMAND BMW sales rose 46% to 21,361 vehicles from January to May this year from a year earlier, while Lamborghini sales quadrupled to 115 vehicles during the same period, Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association data showed.

South Korea has surpassed the United States as the top country for sales of the BMW 5 series from January to April this year, according to BMW's South Korean unit. "As the virus eases quicker than expected, consumers are going ahead with purchases," said Kim Hyo-hyun, a BMW dealer in the affluent Gangnam district of Seoul.

Sales of Hyundai Motor's premium sedan Genesis G80, priced at roughly $50,000, surpassed that of the $30,000 Sonata last month and hit a record high. While demand is strong, supply constraints due to COVID-19 manufacturing shutdowns in Europe and the United States are expected to slow sales, dealers say. Kim said his store expects to see sales fall by one fifth next month. ($1 = 1,215.0800 won)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

UN: Venezuelans, other refugees face huge pandemic hardships

The head of the UN refugee agency expressed concerns Thursday about impact of the coronavirus pandemic from Africas Sahel region to Latin America and beyond, warning that millions fled upheaval at home and could face hardship abroad among l...

Guj: Four children among six of family found hanging in flat

Six members of a family, including four children in the age group of seven to 12, were found hanging from the ceiling of an unoccupied flat in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat early on Friday, police said. Bodies of two brothers- Amrish Patel 42 a...

COLUMN-Pandemic prises open inflation information gap: Mike Dolan

Like the coronavirus, the big problem with inflation during the pandemic is how little we know about it, an information gap that is forcing central banks to act now and ask questions later. Economists and investors are split over the implic...

China creating multiple fronts, like one on India border, to take advantage of world busy combating COVID-19: US official

The recent stand-off between Indian and Chinese armies at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh is among the multiple fronts opened by China because of Beijings assessment that the world is distracted due to COVID-19 pandemic and it could take ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020