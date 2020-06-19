Left Menu
2 Pakistani troops among 3 killed in bomb blast in Sindh province

Two Pakistani troops and a civilian were killed when a roadside bomb targeting a security vehicle exploded near a railway station in Sindh province on Friday, police said. Three other persons, including a paramilitary official, were also injured in the blast. The remote-controlled blast took place near the vehicle of the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers which was parked at the main railway station in Ghotki town in the Sindh province, police said.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:23 IST
Two Pakistani troops and a civilian were killed when a roadside bomb targeting a security vehicle exploded near a railway station in Sindh province on Friday, police said. Three other persons, including a paramilitary official, were also injured in the blast.

The remote-controlled blast took place near the vehicle of the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers which was parked at the main railway station in Ghotki town in the Sindh province, police said. Two ranger troops and a civilian who were at a meat shop in a market near the station were killed in the explosion, they said. The security forces have cordoned off the area.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack. Security forces are regular targets of terrorists in the restive Baluchistan province but such attacks are rare in Sindh.

