Maldives condoles death of Indian soldiers in face-off with Chinese troops
The Maldives on Friday extended its deepest condolences to India on the loss of lives of its soldiers in violent clashes with Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.PTI | Male | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:39 IST
Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region. "The Maldives extends deepest condolences to the people of India for the lives lost in recent clashes on the border. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, loved ones, and communities of the soldiers," Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid tweeted
Bilateral ties have become stronger between the Maldives and India since President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih got elected.
