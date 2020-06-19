Social media campaign #JunkOneChina launched against One China policy

A social media campaign has been launched with the hashtag #JunkOneChina to raise voice against dubious One China policy. Twitterati hit out at China for its expansionist policies and creating uncertainty in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet and Xinjiang. They highlighted the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) headed by President Xi Jinping.

"There is and there can never be One China. It is a dubious policy drafted by the biggest conglomerate of human right oppressors in living history called the CCP," said a Twitterati. It added, "The Uyghurs, the Tibetians, the Taiwanese, the Manchurians and the Hongkongers will all fight and break out from the cages of the oppressive CCP regime."

Another Twitterati said, "The world must break its silence against China. Why is the West repeating its blunder that it did before the Second World War -- Stop appeasing the Chinese regime and Xi the dictator! The myth of One China has to be broken from its core ideology." A large number of Indian Twitterers also joined the campaign as they laid stress to boycott Chinese projects following the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers by Chinese troops at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

"China is the biggest problem to the world. #JunkOneChina," said a Twitterati. A Tibetan tweeted, "It's high time Government of India stops the submission and appeasement policy towards CCP with acceptance of China's One China Policy! Time to declare Free Tibet and hurt China where it hurt most #JunkOneChina #BoycottChineseProducts."

Beijing has been facing criticism for using force for its economic gain. (ANI)