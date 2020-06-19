China lukewarm to India's emphatic win at UNSC

China on Friday gave a lukewarm response to India's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, saying as a permanent member, it would like to enhance cooperation with all the newly-elected members of the top organ of the UN. Asked for his response to India's election to the non-permanent seat of the UNSC with an overwhelming majority of 184 votes out of total 192 UN members amidst the current round of India-China military tensions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian did not mention India by name.

"The UNSC is an important organ to uphold International peace and security following the UN charter," Zhao said. "As a permanent member, China would like to enhance cooperation with all parties of the UNSC including the newly elected non-permanent members to jointly fulfill the responsibility given by the UN charter," he said.

While countries like Germany, Norway, and Ukraine have congratulated India on its emphatic victory, China has not done so nor did the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman mention India by name. China has been stonewalling India's efforts to become a member of the UN's powerful body for years, pointing to the lack of consensus even though the other four permanent members, the US, the UK, France, and Russia have expressed backing for New Delhi's membership. China has in the past said there were major differences among UN members over UNSC reforms maintaining that a "package solution" should be found to accommodate the interests and concerns of all parties.

India, the endorsed candidate from the Asia-Pacific States grouping, garnered 184 votes out of the total 192 polled in the Security Council elections on Wednesday. Along with India, Norway, Ireland, and Mexico will join the Security Council as the non-permanent members for a two-year term beginning January 1, 2021.

This is the eighth time that India will sit at the Council's horseshoe-shaped table. Previously, India was elected for the years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992, and most recently in 2011-2012.