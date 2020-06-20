Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Robinhood details possible changes to options offering after suicide by customer

Robinhood Markets Inc said on Thursday it may make it harder to qualify to do sophisticated options trading on its platform and will improve its user interface after one of its customers took his own life after believing he incurred a large loss using the free trading app. The company said in a blog post that it was also expanding its educational content for options trading, and was making a $250,000 donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. U.S. rejects Chinese airlines' request for additional flights

The United States on Friday rejected a request by Chinese airlines for additional weekly flights between the two countries, but said the decision was not meant to escalate tensions over travel restrictions. In a statement, the U.S. Department of Transportation said the decision was made to "maintain the parity" in scheduled passenger services between the two countries, adding it was willing to review the decision if Chinese aviation authorities adjusted their policies affecting U.S. carriers. 'Civil rights isn't over': Americans mark Juneteenth coast to coast

Thousands marched in U.S. cities, major companies gave employees the day off and people in coronavirus lockdown held online forums on Friday as America marked Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of Black slavery that carries special resonance this year. After a wave of recent protests and national soul-searching about the country's legacy of racial injustice, marchers took to the streets from Atlanta to Oakland to mark the day and protest police brutality. In reversal, Navy won't reinstate captain of coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier

In a reversal, the Navy on Friday scrapped its recommendation to reinstate Captain Brett Crozier and instead upheld a decision to fire him from his command of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier where he became a hero to his crew. The Navy said an in-depth investigation showed that Crozier, despite imploring top brass to do more to safeguard his sailors, had himself failed to do enough to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus. It eventually infected more than 1,200 personnel aboard the Theodore Roosevelt, killing one of them. After backlash, AMC says it will require masks at all U.S. theaters

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said Friday it will require guests to wear face masks at all of its U.S. movie theaters when they reopen in July, a reversal of a policy from a day earlier that prompted a swift backlash. Regal Cinemas, owned by Cineworld Group Plc, also said it would mandate masks for employees and customers to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. U.N. sets up inquiry into racism after George Floyd death

The U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday condemned discriminatory and violent policing after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month and ordered a report on "systemic racism" against people of African descent. The 47-member-state forum unanimously adopted a resolution brought by African countries. The mandate also asks U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to examine government responses to peaceful protests, including alleged use of excessive force, and deliver findings in a year's time. For Black Tulsans, Trump's visit evokes painful legacy of 1921 massacre

Thirteen jars filled with ash and dirt and bone rest in the basement of Tulsa's Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church, an unsettled repose for the victims of a nearly century-old massacre that still haunts the Black residents of Oklahoma's second-largest city. There are no graves for Eliza Talbot, Ed Adams or 11 others. Their bodies were lost, along with hundreds, when a white mob killed and burned its way through the city's Greenwood neighborhood in 1921, at the time one of the largest and wealthiest Black communities in the United States. U.S. Disneyland workers say proposed July reopening may be too early

Unions representing 17,000 workers at Walt Disney Co's Disneyland Resort in California have told the state's governor they are not convinced the theme park will be safe enough to reopen by the company's July target date. In a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, the unions said they had been in discussions with Disney since mid-March when Disneyland was closed to help curb the coronavirus pandemic. The resort in Anaheim, in southern California, houses the Disneyland theme park and the California Adventure Park, both of which the company aims to reopen July 17. NFL: Memorial to late Redskins' owner Marshall removed, calls for name change intensify

A memorial to late Washington Redskins owner George Preston Marshall, who fought against the racial integration of the National Football League, was removed from RFK Stadium on Friday, the company in charge of the property said. Although NFL teams signed individual Black players as early as 1946, Marshall refused until the federal government stepped in and, in 1962, Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell joined the team. Louisville police chief takes step to fire officer in Breonna Taylor shooting

The police chief in Louisville, Kentucky said on Friday he intended to fire one of three officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in a burst of gunfire when drug investigators mistakenly entered her home. Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was killed on March 13 after the officers entered her apartment bearing a "no-knock" arrest warrant that targeted the wrong house.