Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian crew stranded on cruise ships in UK appeal for repatriation

UK port authorities boarded the Astoria cruise ship at Tilbury port in Essex near London along with five others earlier this week amid concerns for the welfare of crew members. Many of them start hunger strike on-board vessel,” notes the letter dated June 16. The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has since detained that particular cruise ship at the port of Tilbury pending an inspection.

PTI | London | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:40 IST
Indian crew stranded on cruise ships in UK appeal for repatriation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of Indian crew aboard cruise ships docked on the UK coast have appealed for repatriation to India amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. UK port authorities boarded the Astoria cruise ship at Tilbury port in Essex near London along with five others earlier this week amid concerns for the welfare of crew members. The All India Seafarer and General Workers Union claims that around 1,500 crew members from India have been stranded at UK ports across these ships.

"This is regarding 164 crew members stranded Indian citizens on the vessel MV Astoria, which is (in) Tilbury Port in the United Kingdom," notes a letter from the union addressed to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in reference to one of the vessels. "In this pandemic coronavirus outbreak, our Indian citizens stuck in foreign waters from the past 90 days, and need help. The scheduled flight was canceled due to a lack of documentation. Many of them start hunger strike on-board vessel," notes the letter dated June 16.

The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has since detained that particular cruise ship at the port of Tilbury pending an inspection. After boarding, the MCA issued detentions to the Astoria and four other vessels in the operator's fleet the Astor, Colombus, Vasco da Gama, and Marco Polo. "The detention is a preventative measure in line with UK regulations, in order that a full inspection of the ship related to the maritime labor convention can be carried out before its intended departure. It cannot leave the port until the inspection is completed," the MCA said in a statement. "Five other ships in the same [ship management] company Global Cruise Lines Ltd four others based at Tilbury and one at Bristol, are also being inspected. Acting as the port state control authority for the UK, the MCA has taken this action following a number of serious concerns which were raised about the welfare of the crew," the statement said.

According to reports, MCA surveyors found a number of expired and invalid Seafarers Employment Agreements, late payment of wages, and seafarers who had been on board for over 12 months. UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps issued a statement this week to say that the UK government would look into the welfare of seafarers. "The welfare of seafarers is of the utmost importance and we take any reports of safety concerns around crew incredibly seriously," he said.

"We will not hesitate to continue to use every power within our control to safeguard the health and happiness of every seafarer currently working in the UK," he said. The ships have been stranded since the start of the coronavirus outbreak and also involved crew from Europe, Indonesia, and Myanmar, some of whom have been repatriated or are in the process of being repatriated to their countries.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Into the Wild bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concernsThe Into the Wild bus is no longer in the wild. Alaska officials on Thursday airlifted from a remote trail outside D...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Kelly Clarkson, Zac Efron to get stars on Hollywood Walk of FameAmerican Idol winner Kelly Clarkson, actor Zac Efron and British star Benedict Cumberbatch are among celebrities who will ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Several U.S. states see coronavirus infection spikes, Wall Street unnervedTroubling spikes in coronavirus infection rates were reported on Friday in several U.S. states, mainly in t...

BMC sets up special COVID-19 hospital with 1,000 beds in Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has set up a special COVID-19 hospital with 1,000 beds in Richardson and Cruddas engineering company premises in Byculla, Mumbai, said BMC.Out of 1,000 beds, 300 are ICU intensive care unit beds with o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020