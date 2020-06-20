Left Menu
People News Roundup: L Kelly Clarkson, Zac Efron to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame; British actor Ian Holm dies at 88 and more

Shia LaBeouf, Missy Elliott and "American Pie" singer-songwriter Don McLean were also among the 35 stars of film, television and music announced for the honor on Thursday by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the tourist attraction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-06-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 18:27 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Kelly Clarkson, Zac Efron to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

"American Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson, actor Zac Efron, and British star Benedict Cumberbatch are among celebrities who will be getting a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 2021. Shia LaBeouf, Missy Elliott, and "American Pie" singer-songwriter Don McLean were also among the 35 stars of film, television, and music announced for the honor on Thursday by Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the tourist attraction.

British actor Ian Holm dies at 88

British actor Ian Holm, best known for his roles in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "Alien", has died aged 88, the Guardian newspaper said on Friday. The actor, who received an Oscar nomination for his performance in the 1981 film "Chariots of Fire" , had died from a Parkinson's related illness, the paper said.

Kaepernick joins Medium, will create content on race and civil rights

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has joined the board of directors of Medium and will work on content focused on race and civil rights, the U.S.-based online publishing platform announced on Thursday. Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling as the U.S. national anthem played during a game, will be publishing across Medium's platform and sharing thoughts on anti-Black racism in society, the company said.

