Huawei to receive planning permission to build 400 mln stg facility in UK- The Times
Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is expected to receive planning permission this week to build a 400-million-pound ($494.24-million) research and development centre in Britain's Sawston village, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 05:33 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 05:33 IST
Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is expected to receive planning permission this week to build a 400-million-pound ($494.24-million) research and development centre in Britain's Sawston village, the Sunday Times newspaper reported. The facility, 7 miles (11 km) from Cambridge, will be built for researching and developing chips for use in broadband, according to the report.
The South Cambridgeshire District Council has been advised to approve the company's application in full, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/318svCG. ($1 = 0.8093 pounds)
