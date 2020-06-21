Indian Embassy in Pakistan celebrates 6th International Yoga Day
The Indian Embassy in Pakistan celebrated the 6th International Yoga Day while maintaining social distancing and other safety norms in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
The members of the High Commission of India in Pakistan enthusiastically participated in the yoga day celebrations. "#YogaAtHome and #YogawithFamily for a healthy body and a sound mind!" the Indian Embassy in Pakistan tweeted.
"Members of the High Commission renewed their commitment to make #Yoga a part of their daily lives by getting together to celebrate the #Internationalyogaday2020," it said in another tweet. (ANI)