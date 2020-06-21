CDEC, Sparking Arrow win openers at Beyond Epic: China

Sparking Arrow Gaming and CDEC Gaming swept their opening matches in the eight-team online Beyond Epic: China event on Sunday. Both teams posted speedy victories. Sparking Arrow Gaming defeated Team Aster in maps of 28 and 33 minutes, while CDEC topped PSG.LGD in 30- and 34-minute maps.

The two winners will meet in the Group A winners match on Tuesday, with the two losers also facing off. Group B play begins Monday with EHOME. Immortal playing Royal Never Give Up and Vici Gaming taking on Invictus Gaming.

The $50,000 tournament features best-of-three matches until the grand final, which is set for June 28. The group stage runs through Thursday, with double-elimination playoffs to begin Friday. The top two teams from each group advance to the upper bracket, with the bottom two teams eliminated.