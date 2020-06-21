Left Menu
Development News Edition

CDEC, Sparking Arrow win openers at Beyond Epic: China

Sparking Arrow Gaming defeated Team Aster in maps of 28 and 33 minutes, while CDEC topped PSG.LGD in 30- and 34-minute maps. The two winners will meet in the Group A winners match on Tuesday, with the two losers also facing off.The group stage runs through Thursday, with double-elimination playoffs to begin Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 20:36 IST
CDEC, Sparking Arrow win openers at Beyond Epic: China
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sparking Arrow Gaming and CDEC Gaming swept their opening matches in the eight-team online Beyond Epic: China event on Sunday. Both teams posted speedy victories. Sparking Arrow Gaming defeated Team Aster in maps of 28 and 33 minutes, while CDEC topped PSG.LGD in 30- and 34-minute maps.

The two winners will meet in the Group A winners match on Tuesday, with the two losers also facing off. Group B play begins Monday with EHOME. Immortal playing Royal Never Give Up and Vici Gaming taking on Invictus Gaming.

The $50,000 tournament features best-of-three matches until the grand final, which is set for June 28. The group stage runs through Thursday, with double-elimination playoffs to begin Friday. The top two teams from each group advance to the upper bracket, with the bottom two teams eliminated.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DAMWON Gaming stay sharp at LCK Summer Split

DAMWON Gaming swept SeolHaeOne Prince on Sunday to ascend into first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split. Su ShoeMaker Heo and Geon-hee BeryL Cho each recorded an MVP performance to pace DAMWON Gaming 2-0, 4, who hol...

Two arrested for raping minor in Assam

Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Dibrugarh city, police said. Search is on to nab the other culprits, they said.Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Padmanabh Baruah told PTI that the two acc...

TikTok users say they helped sabotage Trump rally with false registrations

TikTok users took partial credit for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trumps first political rally in months, held in Tulsa on Saturday. Social media users on platforms including the popular vi...

Yoga day: 72,000 students take part in online Yoga session in Haryana

To mark the 6th International Yoga Day, Haryanas Higher Education Department on Sunday organised a live online yoga session for university and college students through its official Facebook page. Around 72,000 people participated in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020