Left Menu
Development News Edition

DAMWON Gaming stay sharp at LCK Summer Split

Su "ShoeMaker" Heo and Geon-hee "BeryL" Cho each recorded an MVP performance to pace DAMWON Gaming (2-0, +4), who hold a slight edge over Afreeca Freecs (2-0, +3) and DRX (2-0, +2) at the conclusion of Week 1 play. SeolHaeOne Prince fell into a four-way tie among teams that have split their first two decisions.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 21:40 IST
DAMWON Gaming stay sharp at LCK Summer Split
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

DAMWON Gaming swept SeolHaeOne Prince on Sunday to ascend into first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split. Su "ShoeMaker" Heo and Geon-hee "BeryL" Cho each recorded an MVP performance to pace DAMWON Gaming (2-0, +4), who hold a slight edge over Afreeca Freecs (2-0, +3) and DRX (2-0, +2) at the conclusion of Week 1 play.

SeolHaeOne Prince fell into a four-way tie among teams that have split their first two decisions. One of those teams is Gen.G (1-1), which secured a 2-1 victory over KT Rolster (0-2) on Sunday.

Gen.G benefited from MVP performances from Hyeong-gyu "Kellin" Kim and Bo-seong "Bdd" Gwak to rally past KT Rolster, which saw Seo-haeng "Kuro" Lee record an MVP effort in the first map. The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. Week 2 play begins Wednesday with two matches: KT Rolster vs. Hanwha Life Esports and Team Dynamics against SeolHaeOne Prince.

LCK Summer Split standings through Sunday (record, map differential): 1. DAMWON Gaming, 2-0, +4

2. Afreeca Freecs, 2-0, +3 3. DRX, 2-0, +2

4. Team Dynamics, 1-1, +1 T5. Gen.G, 1-1, 0

T5. T1, 1-1, 0 7. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-1, -1

8. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-2, -2 9. KT Rolster, 0-2, -3

10. SANDBOX Gaming, 0-2, -4

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursdays 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day and nearly half of those in the Americas, the World Health Organization WHO said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.85 million people hav...

DAMWON Gaming stay sharp at LCK Summer Split

DAMWON Gaming swept SeolHaeOne Prince on Sunday to ascend into first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split. Su ShoeMaker Heo and Geon-hee BeryL Cho each recorded an MVP performance to pace DAMWON Gaming 2-0, 4, who hol...

Two arrested for raping minor in Assam

Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Dibrugarh city, police said. Search is on to nab the other culprits, they said.Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Padmanabh Baruah told PTI that the two acc...

TikTok users say they helped sabotage Trump rally with false registrations

TikTok users took partial credit for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trumps first political rally in months, held in Tulsa on Saturday. Social media users on platforms including the popular vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020