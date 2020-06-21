DAMWON Gaming stay sharp at LCK Summer Split

DAMWON Gaming swept SeolHaeOne Prince on Sunday to ascend into first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split. Su "ShoeMaker" Heo and Geon-hee "BeryL" Cho each recorded an MVP performance to pace DAMWON Gaming (2-0, +4), who hold a slight edge over Afreeca Freecs (2-0, +3) and DRX (2-0, +2) at the conclusion of Week 1 play.

SeolHaeOne Prince fell into a four-way tie among teams that have split their first two decisions. One of those teams is Gen.G (1-1), which secured a 2-1 victory over KT Rolster (0-2) on Sunday.

Gen.G benefited from MVP performances from Hyeong-gyu "Kellin" Kim and Bo-seong "Bdd" Gwak to rally past KT Rolster, which saw Seo-haeng "Kuro" Lee record an MVP effort in the first map. The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. Week 2 play begins Wednesday with two matches: KT Rolster vs. Hanwha Life Esports and Team Dynamics against SeolHaeOne Prince.

LCK Summer Split standings through Sunday (record, map differential): 1. DAMWON Gaming, 2-0, +4

2. Afreeca Freecs, 2-0, +3 3. DRX, 2-0, +2

4. Team Dynamics, 1-1, +1 T5. Gen.G, 1-1, 0

T5. T1, 1-1, 0 7. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-1, -1

8. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-2, -2 9. KT Rolster, 0-2, -3

10. SANDBOX Gaming, 0-2, -4